According to the department, there were two victims in the incident.

With three incidents involving deadly weapons Monday night, the Wilmington Police Department is investigating to see if any of them are related.

Just before 11 p.m. Monday, police responded to a multiple-round Shotspotter alert in the 800 block of S. 15th Street. There, a 41-year-old male said he was outside of his residence when another male came up from behind and attempted to rob him. The victim’s dog ended up running out into the yard, at which point the suspect shot at the dog and victim, striking the dog and the house. The injuries to the dog were non-life threatening and the victim was not injured.

While on that scene, officers heard multiple shots coming from the direction of 13th and Meares streets, about five blocks away. There were two victims: a 24-year-old male who suffered a non-life threatening gunshot wound, and a 24-year-old female whose minor injuries appeared to be from broken glass. The male was transported to New Hanover Regional Medical Center. The female was treated on scene.

Later, investigators learned of a stabbing victim that was dropped off at NHRMC. The 36-year-old male is in stable condition. It is unknown at this time where or when he was stabbed.

These cases are still under investigation. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the WPD at 910-343-3609 or use tip708.com for anonymous methods.