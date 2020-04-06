Cleveland County Schools has released an information page with important updates for the class of 2020 and how the current school closures will effect them.

The page states any senior with a passing grade in a semester or yearlong course required for graduation when schools closed on March 13 will receive a grade of PC19 for those courses. The grade is considered a passing grade for the final course.

“This was ultimately handed down to us through the North Carolina Department of Public Instruction,” said Greg Shull, CCS spokesman.

The changes eliminate the need for end-of-year or end-of-course testing for those courses. The N.C. Department of Public Instruction has been granted a waiver by the federal government for all federally required end-of-year tests.

The state is also allowing students to apply for a waiver from advanced placement testing, and it has created an online test for students interested in finishing those courses.

The PC19 grade will appear on transcripts for all seniors who receive it. State colleges will have to determine how they are interpreted for admissions, Shull said.

For seniors who were already passing and have enough credits to graduate, the passing grade effectively signals the end of their school year, as failing to complete any of the work assigned over the break cannot be held against them.

Shull said the district is still encouraging those seniors to log on, learn and do the assigned work.

“It is in their best interest to continue because if they want to do well, the teachers are there to help them,” he said.

Seniors who were not passing a course required for graduation when schools closed still have a chance to bring up their grades.

All Cleveland County Schools started a remote learning program last week, including the high schools. Seniors will be able to use the work assigned through those programs to improve their grades.

If a student does not improve their grade to a passing standard by the end of the school year, they will receive a withdrawal from the course. The withdrawal will be recorded as WC19.

The district has not yet decided if high school graduation ceremonies will continue as planned.

“It really just depends on how long this thing continues. The what-ifs are discussed all the time because the last thing we want to do is not provide a ceremonial opportunity to culminate their educational journey with us,” Shull said. “If all things hold true and things miraculously return to normal and we are able to return to doing things we don’t think we will be able to do, I would expect our dates would continue as normal.”

