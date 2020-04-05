SOUTHEASTERN, N.C. — Every year, more than 4.7 million young people are served by Boys & Girls Clubs. To show their continued support, Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE: MUSA) is partnering with Boys & Girls Clubs of America through their cause campaign “Great Futures Fueled Here.” Customers in Wilmington, Jacksonville, Wallace and Leland can make a monetary contribution at checkout at their nearest Murphy USA location. Donations will support Brigade Boys & Girls Club.

Customers can donate $1, $2, and $5 at the register through Tuesday, May 5. Also customer can donate at the pump beginning Wednesday, Aug. 5 through Tuesday, Sept. 1.

About Brigade Boys & Girls Club

For 124 years, Brigade Boys & Girls Club has been in the forefront of youth development, working with young people from disadvantaged economic, social and family circumstances. Our mission to inspire, and through character development, enable all young people, especially those who need us most, to reach their full potential as productive, caring and responsible citizens has been the driver of everything we do. We are dedicated to ensuring that our community’s disadvantaged children have greater access to quality programs and services that will enhance their lives and shape their futures. To find out more about Brigade Boys & Girls Clubs visit https://brigadebgc.org/.