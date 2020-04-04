For coastal communities like Wilmington, the June 1 start of hurricane season couldn’t come at a worse time

WILMINGTON – Emergency managers run drills on handling multiple catastrophes at once, such as a cyberattack during a tornado or a mass shooting amid a destructive flood.

But most disaster plots don’t involve a months-long pandemic sapping resources globally from aid groups and governments while so much of the nation is shut down, self-isolating and unemployed.

Yet this is where officials find themselves in the run-up to the 2020 hurricane season, which leading forecasts predict will be the fifth consecutive year of above-normal activity. A forecast released Thursday suggests we could see four major hurricanes develop.

The U.S. may still be battling the coronavirus outbreak when hurricane season officially begins June 1, and waves of infections could follow during peak months for storms in late summer and early fall.

“Absolutely that’s our nightmare scenario,” Wilmington Mayor Bill Saffo said this week. “We’ve been thinking about it from the time this all started. It would be the perfect storm for all of us.”

Emergency officials say major storms could severely strain the ability of states and the federal government to protect lives. How do you evacuate coastal areas and open shelters with social distancing? What about supplies of food and medical equipment?

“There are no timetables man can set for the coronavirus. The assumption has to be that we will still have this June 1,” said Craig Fugate, a former FEMA administrator who was director of the Florida Emergency Management Division from 2001 to 2009. “Hurricane season cannot be postponed by presidential executive order.”

April is when typically when campaigns begin about preparing for hurricanes. But directions on evacuation routes and shelters have been replaced this year by pleas to stay home to contain the coronavirus and instructions on applying for unemployment.

“Much of what we use as baseline assumptions for emergencies will not work right now,” said Bryan Koon, a former director of the Florida Division of Emergency Management who is now a disaster consultant. “Natural disasters don’t care what is going on with human health issues.”

Bleak scenario

Cut off, with no power and running out of supplies.

That was the situation in Wilmington in September 2018 after Hurricane Florence dropped a historic 26 inches of rain on the Cape Fear region after hammering the area with hurricane-force winds for nearly 36 hours.

“We’re an island right now,” Saffo famously said.

As bad as Florence was, however, officials knew help would eventually reach the Port City from other parts of North Carolina that hadn’t been impacted by the storm.

But amid the current coronavirus pandemic that has hit every corner of the United States and with the 2020 hurricane season fast approaching, officials are warily eyeing the possible one-two punch of dealing with a hurricane and a pandemic at the same time.

“We have a well-oiled machine when it comes to dealing with hurricanes,” Saffo said. “But not in this scenario.”

‘Major challenge’

The hurricane playbook is pretty well known and practiced. As a storm approaches you ramp up emergency preparations as needed, from warning residents to opening shelters to implementing evacuations to post-storm relief efforts.

But how do you do that when people are supposed to practice social distancing and most hotels, where many evacuees would seek shelter away from the coast, are closed?

“It does throw a unique spin on it,” said Steven Still, emergency management director for New Hanover County. “It’s a major challenge, no doubt.”

Take shelters as an example.

Still said current federal and state social distancing requirements, meant to slow the spread of coronavirus, would limit how many people could seek refuge in shelters. That means local governments would need to open more of them to meet the need.

Evacuees, including special-needs cases, would require additional busses to keep folks a safe distance apart. And moving coronavirus victims on ventilators could become a major endeavor that would require action well before a storm approaches the coast – assuming there’s hospital space inland to take them.

Then there’s the issue of finding and moving in supplies, assuming they haven’t been consumed battling coronavirus, after a storm.

“There’s a lot to think through, and that’s what we’re doing now with all of our partners,” Still said, adding that planning for such a multi-disaster scenario is already underway at the state, regional and local levels.

Preparing and hoping

According to the latest projections by the University of Washington’s Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation, North Carolina will see nearly 1,600 COVID-19 fatalities by the time the pandemic subsides. Deaths would peak in early May, with the last projected fatalities a month later.

And that’s what officials are hoping – that one crisis will abate before another one begins. Although hurricane season begins June 1, North Carolina normally sees most of its land-falling tropical systems between mid-August and early October.

But officials know governments and an emergency response system already strained by coronavirus won’t be able to deal with a hurricane strike on their own.

Saffo said coastal residents need to be prepared to help themselves.

“They should be more prepared than any time before,” he said. “They need to have a plan and supplies, and it needs to take into account this new normal we have right now.”

Brock Long, executive chairman of Hagerty Consulting and a former FEMA administrator, is optimistic the country can manage both a major storm and coronavirus.

He acknowledged that individual assistance may play a bigger role this hurricane season with so many people going into it unemployed, lacking the money to harden homes, buy supplies or pay for evacuations.

‘Hurricane in all 50 states’

Koon, the disaster consultant, said there may be no cavalry for storm victims this year.

“Out-of-state support is off the table right now because every jurisdiction is keeping their folks close,” he said. “Then you have social distancing and self-isolating. How do you jam a bunch of people into an emergency operations center?”

Even FEMA could be overwhelmed.

“FEMA has been great. But normally we don’t have a hurricane in all 50 states and every country simultaneously,” said Florida Emergency Manager Jared Moskowitz.

But the best possible scenario, everyone agrees, is to have a quiet hurricane season – something North Carolina hasn’t seen in recent years.

“It would be insult to injury if one hit right after another,” Still said, alluding to the damage that’s still being repaired from 2018’s Hurricane Florence and last year’s Hurricane Dorian. “Even if it’s just a small tropical storm, we’re beyond inconvenient at this point.”

