The N.C. Department of Health and Human Services reported 2,402 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 24 deaths covering 88 of the state’s 100 counties as of 11 a.m. Saturday. A second Harnett County resident has died from the virus. Cumberland County has 42 confirmed coronavirus cases, which have grown by 24 since Monday, according to Health Director Jennifer Green. Here is the latest information and top stories about coronavirus:

A second Harnett County resident died from COVID-19 on Friday, according to a news release from the Harnett County Health Department.

Harnett County has 24 confirmed cases of COVID-19 as of Friday, according to the release.

Cumberland County has 42 confirmed coronavirus cases, which have grown by 24 since Monday, according to Health Director Jennifer Green.

The county Health Department reported eight new COVID-19 cases Friday evening, including a case involving a person between the ages of 18 and 24.

"This is the first weekend under the governor’s stay-at-home order," Green said in a news release.

"While it may be tempting to spend the weekend outdoors, we need all residents to do their part to slow the spread. Stay home unless you are an essential employee, or you are seeking healthcare, food or other essential services."

A second presumptive positive case of the coronavirus was reported in Sampson County on Friday morning.

North Carolina surpassed 2,300 confirmed cases of COVID-19 Saturday morning, according to the Johns Hopkins Coronavirus Resource Center. There had been 30 deaths and 2,337 confirmed cases as of 10:22 a.m. Saturday, according to the center.

The N.C. Department of Health Human Services listed 2,402 cases and 24 deaths covering 88 of the state’s 100 counties as of 11 a.m. Saturday.

CONSUMERS WARNED TO BEWARE OF CORONAVIRUS SCAMS

As people hunker down during the coronavirus pandemic, scammers are aiming to take advantage of the situation, consumer advocates warn.

Offers of "miracle cures" and other scams put people at risk of losing thousands of dollars, according to North Carolina Attorney General Josh Stein.

Health officials have said there is no product on the market than can prevent the spread of the coronavirus, nor is there a cure for it.

MOUNTAIRE FARMS GIVES AWAY 39,000 POUNDS OF CHICKEN

Mountaire Farms on Thursday donated 39,000 pounds of chicken to needy families and first responders in Lumberton, spokesman Jarrod Lowery said.

The gift is to help the Robeson County community as it endures the economic crisis of the coronavirus pandemic, Lowery said.

N.C. COURT PROCEEDINGS DELAYED FURTHER BY CORONAVIRUS

Court proceedings in North Carolina have been postponed until June 1, the chief justice of the state Supreme Court said.

Chief Justice Cheri Beasley issued an order Thursday putting on hold trials, hearings and other matters, according to a statement released by the North Carolina Administrative Office of the Courts. The order also authorizes court proceedings to be conducted by remote audio and video transmissions.

The deadline for payment of most fines and fees is delayed by 90 days.

FTCC DONATES PERSONAL PROTECTION EQUIPMENT

Fayetteville Technical Community College has stepped up to help battle the coronavirus pandemic, providing thousands of items of personal protective equipment to Cape Fear Valley Health on Friday, according to a school news release.

The PPE donation is in addition to FTCC’s previous contribution of four medical ventilators to the healthcare system.

CAPE FEAR REGION CONFIRMED CASES

Here are the number of confirmed cases in each county as of 11 a.m. Saturday from the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services. Numbers are updated daily by 11 a.m. Some totals reflect the number of cases reported by county health officials.

State: 2,402 (24 deaths, 38,773 completed tests, 271 currently hospitalized, 88 counties)

Cumberland: 42

Harnett: 23 (2 deaths)

Hoke: 10

Moore: 9

Columbus: 4

Lee: 3

Robeson: 3

Scotland: 2

Sampson: 2

Bladen: 1

