The following closures, postponements and changes have been announced due to COVID-19. If you have an announcement to add to the list, please email localdesk@jdnews.com.

Announcements for Saturday, April 4

Recreational water activities such as swimming, surfing, kiting, and non-motorized recreational water access will be prohibited from April 2-29 at Salter Path in Carteret County. Residents are permitted to walk, jog and exercise along the beach strand as long as they are following the Center for Disease Control & Prevention (CDC) and the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services (NCDHHS) recommendations of social distancing.

The towns of Atlantic Beach, Emerald Isle, Indian Beach and Pine Knoll Shores will limit recreational water access from April 2-29, and each of the four municipalities will fly double-red flags. Recreational water access will be prohibited during this period. Restricting recreational water access will reduce the demand on first responders. Additionally, it informs the public that tourist travel to the Crystal Coast is not permitted during Gov. Roy Cooper’s stay at home order.

The N.C. Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services offers online resources for farmers, agribusiness operators and others who work in the agricultural industry to assist with COVID-19 concerns. Visit the department’s website www.ncagr.gov by clicking on the COVID-19 resources link. Questions and concerns can also be emailed to Covid19Questions@ncagr.gov. The department has also activated a hotline for questions that are not answered by online resources. Callers are encouraged to first check the website as most information is readily available online. The toll-free number is available Monday-Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at 1-866-747-9823.

Small businesses and sole proprietors can apply for the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) through the Small Business Administration (SBA). The PPP provides funding for up to eight weeks of payroll costs including benefits, mortgages, rent and utilities. The funding will originally come in the form of a loan but becomes a grant if small businesses use the money for payroll costs, interest on mortgages, rent and utilities. Small businesses can apply for the PPP through any federally insured depository institution, federally insured credit union or a participating Farm Credit institution. Small business owners and sole proprietors must fill out the form and submit the required documentation to an approved lender. For more information, business owners can visit SBA.gov.

The Town of Swansboro annual Clean Sweep for April has been postponed until a later date.

Onslow Memorial Hospital is committed to patient-centered, safe care throughout the hospital and has updated its visitor restrictions: patients on any unit in Maternal Child Services may have one designated support person throughout the duration of their stay, the support person will need to stay at the hospital. Emergency Department patients may have one designated support person but that support person must leave once the patient is admitted. As always all visitors will be screened for cold or flu-like symptoms.

Carteret Health Care has made additional changes in its visitor restrictions: Patients under the age of 18 may have one healthy parent or guardian; Birthing Center patients may have one healthy support partner; End of life patients will be given special consideration for healthy visitors. All visitors must be healthy adults and pass a health screening.

COVID-19 Public Assistance grants are federal funds that help with cost of responding to and recovering from disasters. State and local governments, certain private non-profits including, but not limited to, houses of worship, food banks and private nonprofit child care facilities. Facilities must be tax exempt under Sections 501(c), (d), or (e) of the Internal Revenue Code of 1954, or through the North Carolina Secretary of State. For more information call 919-825-2548 or email pahotline@ncem.org.