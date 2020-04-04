AdventHealth Hendersonville has announced the newest winner of the DAISY Award, Anne Allen, RN, CCM.

Allen is part of the AdventHealth Care Management Team. She was nominated for the award by her director, who highlighted one example of Allen’s exceptional commitment involving a recent patient, who is the full-time caregiver for his wife who has dementia, according to a news release from AdventHealth.

This patient told Allen about his concerns for the care of his wife while he was in the hospital. She took the extra time to listen, reassure and explore community agencies that could assist.

Allen engaged Diannia Nelson, a certified medical assistant with AdventHealth, to help. Together they took action to meet an urgent emotional need that allowed the patient to stay focused on his recovery.

The DAISY Award was created by the family of J. Patrick Barnes to thank the nurses who cared for him and for them as he battled an autoimmune disease.

Barnes lost his battle, but his family realized the impact his nurses had on the final days of his life. For that they are forever grateful. They wanted to create an opportunity for all families who experience the benefits of the extraordinary care of nurses to show their appreciation.

The AdventHealth Nursing Administration presented Allen with a gift package, including:

•DAISY Award certificate

•DAISY Award pin

•“A Healer’s Touch” sculpture