The Alamance Regional Charitable Foundation’s theme for this year’s Pink Ribbon Luncheon has taken on a decidedly double meaning as the breast cancer fundraiser has become an online event.

“Through the Looking Glass: Embracing a Journey Through the Unexpected” was built around the concept of the path a patient traverses with breast cancer, while also incorporating a reference to the classic novel that’s the sequel to “Alice’s Adventures in Wonderland.”

Then the coronavirus outbreak forced a reconfiguring of the luncheon’s traditional gathering at Alliance Convention Center in Burlington, and the embracing of a journey into the unexpected for organizers such as foundation director Katie Boon and luncheon chair Patty Brothers.

Now, it will be held as a virtual experience Tuesday, April 7, by way of the pinkribbonarmc.com website.

“Cancer doesn’t go away,” Boon said. “The needs of our patients are still going to be there, probably greater now than ever before because of the financial outlook. We certainly want to continue to have funds and whatever we can raise virtually will be better than just saying we couldn’t do it, so we’re really glad that we’re going to give it our best shot.

“We’re doing the best we can to come up with something that’s exciting in a time that’s very difficult for everyone. We hope to offer people some relief, some place to go look at something encouraging and fun.”

The website has been designed to serve as the hub for activities that are part of the event, whose features include a silent auction, profiles of breast cancer survivors, a raffle for a $1,000 prize, videos and so on.

The silent auction got underway on the website earlier this week and runs until approximately 1 p.m. Tuesday. The Pink Ribbon Luncheon’s virtual doors are scheduled to open at 10 a.m. Tuesday, with the program starting at 11:30 a.m.

Boon said a reunion feel and sense of community has connected the luncheons through the years. Sellouts with nearly 700 guests in attendance have been common. There’s no seating capacity to consider this year, though, as the event goes online. Perhaps that might provide the opportunity to reach an even larger audience.

“That’s one of the silver linings to going online,” Boon said. “We can open it up for even more people to attend virtually if they’re interested. We’re hoping this experience will help us celebrate our contestants who have been raising money, and help us raise money for our Pink Ribbon Fund that supports local folks.”

Since 2004, the Pink Ribbon Luncheon has raised more than $820,000 for the Pink Ribbon Fund at Alamance Regional Charitable Foundation. The fund allows people in the area who have been diagnosed with breast cancer to access resources and procedures they might not be able to afford otherwise.

Boon said Brothers’ creativity as luncheon chair has been a crucial element in the reimagining of the event and moving it online.

“She has tons of ideas and endless energy to help transition us to a different experience,” Boon said of Brothers. “Hopefully it’ll be something we can look back on in the midst of all this uncertainty and know that we did the right thing.”