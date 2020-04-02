LILLINGTON — The Randolph County Sheriff’s Office arrested a woman wanted on an arson charge in Harnett County, the Harnett County Sheriff’s Office said Thursday.

Triska Loretta Parks, 35, was arrested by Randolph deputies and charged with first-degree arson. Parks was held at the Harnett County Detention Center, where her bail was set at $100,000, according to a news release from the Harnett County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said Parks was seen on surveillance video setting a shed on fire in the 2000 block of Barbecue Church Road near Sanford on Sept. 26. Investigators said Parks knows the owners of the shed.

Parks is scheduled to make her first court appearance Friday.

