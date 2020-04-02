The colonial-era cannon was discovered in the Cape Fear River in 2016, believed to have been used at Brunswick Town

WINNABOW – Out at Brunswick Town/Fort Anderson State Historic Site, it’s hard to feel like anything is happening in the outside world.

Set back from the interstate among the wilderness of Brunswick County, it is a rural oasis that just happens to be the region’s first permanent settlement, dating to 1726 and later repurposed as a Civil War fort. Although it seems as though the coronavirus pandemic is a world away, the state property is closed to the public until further notice.

But that doesn’t mean history isn’t being made.

This week, with the property devoid of its usual sounds of visitors filing off school buses or out of cars, the only noise is the high-pitched hum of an air compressor as site manager Jim McKee works on his latest project – conserving a colonial-era cannon.

After Hurricane Florence hit the site hard in 2018, the staff has taken shutdowns and setbacks in stride, and now they are making the most of the quiet time.

“One thing we’ve learned at Brunswick Town over the last 18 months is how to make the best out of the worst situation,” McKee said. “This needs to be done and now we find ourselves with some time on our hands.”

Found amok

Anyone who has visited the site in recent years probably noticed the 1,500-pound cannon, soaking in a bath of sodium hydroxide and water, in a tank up against the visitors center, where it has been since early 2017.

It was discovered in December 2016 by a dredging vessel, about half a mile off the river bank of the site. A tugboat operator happened to see it among the mud and sediment scraped off the river floor and dumped onto a barge headed out to sea.

It was caked in a thick layer of concreation -- sand, mud, tar and anything else that latched on as it lay in the riverbed.

The sailors dropped it off at Sunny Point Military Ocean Terminal. Soon after, McKee was notified of its existence. He quickly called dibs.

Potential origins

Although its exact origins have yet to be determined – and they can sometimes change by the day – McKee is convinced it is a cannon of English origins, likely from the Queen Anne era between the 1680s and 1720s.

“It is similar to what is coming off Blackbeard’s ship,” the Queen Anne’s Revenge, he said.

After McKee sets up his theory of its English origins, he runs through how each of the pieces of the cannon, which are remarkably intact, resemble that era of manufacturing.

It would have been in use at Brunswick Town by the time it was established, and guns of its kind were only tossed overboard when they burst – a fate that likely befell this cannon, as evidenced by its broken muzzle.

McKee also suggests it could have been fixed on board the La Fortuna, a Spanish ship that took part in an attack on the town in 1748. The ship later exploded in the river after the settlers took back the town from the invaders.

To the surface

Since submerging it in the chemical solution, staff has watched and waited for pH levels to comfortably settle as a sign it was time to bring it back out once again. Cue the coronavirus shutdowns.

But even with the three-year facial it has undergone, the conservation process is still ongoing.

frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture" allowfullscreen>

As McKee carefully grinds away any persistent concreations, he’s vigilant for any rust droplets, which he describes as little volcanoes or pimples.

Ironically, the best material to whip those away has been hard to come by lately.

“It’s recommended that you rub it periodically with toilet paper, because it absorbs the moisture,” he said. “But since toilet paper is now a commodity, we’ve had to conserve how much we are using on it.”

Luckily, the way the cannon plunged into the riverbed, submerged in a low oxygen environment with its muzzle pointed up, it has been preserved better than most underwater artifacts.

McKee said the breech inside the gun, where the shell would have been loaded, is in better condition than some recreated cannons being fired today at historic sites.

One more bath

With the site closed until further notice, McKee is taking his time chipping away the rust with an air scribe, which has a tip the size of a pencil but the power of a hammer.

“It’s tedious, but you have to be careful because this thing is powerful and could gouge the metal,” he said.

Once that process is done, it will get one more quick bath in tannic acid and then coated in microcrystalline wax to preserve it.

With only a little more tender love and care required, guests could see it on display in the visitors center sooner than expected.

“Depending on how long these closures last, it could be inside and ready to be seen before we reopen,” he said.

Reporter Hunter Ingram can be reached at 910-343-2327 or Hunter.Ingram@StarNewsOnline.com.