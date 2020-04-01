The public will not be able to attend the Hendersonville City Council meeting on Thursday, but residents will still be able to view the meeting electronically and submit public comments.

The council will hold its regular monthly meeting at 5:45 p.m. Thursday at the City Operations Center.

In compliance with executive orders from Gov. Roy Cooper and Henderson County, physical public attendance of the public will not be permitted in the assembly room at the Operations Center.

The public will be able to watch a live stream of the meeting on the city's Facebook page at www.facebook.com/HVLNC or at https://publicinput.com/7662/.

The meeting agenda has been posted at www.hendersonvillenc.gov/meeting-agendas-and-minutes.

Residents wishing to submit public comment may do so by 4 p.m. Thursday to be considered part of the official record. Opportunities for submitting general public comment and public comment on Thursday’s public hearings have been provided at https://publicinput.com/hub/58, with a link also posted on the city’s website.

Individuals who experience problems or who do not have internet access may contact City Clerk Tammie Drake at 828-697-3005 or Communications Manager Allison Nock at 828-697-3001 for assistance in submitting their public comments.

Individuals must provide their name and address with their public comment, or it will not be included in the official record.

The city will provide a listening space for individuals otherwise unable to access the council meeting. The first 10 people to arrive at the City Operations Center at 5 p.m. will be admitted into a separate conference room to listen to the meeting.

Notable agenda items:

The city will consider a rezoning application for a 78-unit apartment building for seniors at 2620 Chimney Rock Road.

Council will decide how tall the new public parking garage should be and will look to delay demolition and construction of the facility until the economy stabilizes.

City council will discuss meeting twice each month instead of once each month.

Council will consider adopting a resolution committing to reduce the frequency and volume of sewer system overflows.