A man suspected of robbing four banks, including one in Hendersonville, and a store in December and January has been apprehended in Georgia.

Patrick Alexander, 30, was taken into custody at Fort Benning, Georgia Tuesday when he attempted to enter the installation.

When Military Police ran his identification, which is standard procedure to enter a military installation, an active robbery warrant was discovered, the FBI’s Charlotte office said in a news release.

More: Hendersonville police searching for wig-wearing suspect in BB&T bank robbery

Alexander has been charged with one count of robbery with a dangerous weapon related to the robbery of a Charlotte convenience store, and one count of common law robbery for a bank robbery in Huntersville.

He is currently being held at the Muscogee County Jail in Columbus, Georgia.

Alexander is a suspect in the following robberies in North Carolina:

– Dec. 13, BB&T Bank, Huntersville

– Jan. 7, New Horizon Bank, Belmont

– Jan. 7, Wells Fargo, Gastonia

– Jan. 16, BB&T Bank, 100 Dana Road, Hendersonville

– Jan. 23, Circle K, Charlotte.

The FBI, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department, Huntersville Police Department, Belmont Police Department, Gastonia Police Department and Hendersonville Police Department are continuing to investigate.

Additional charges are likely. FBI Atlanta assisted in the investigation.