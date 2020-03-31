Tuesday

Mar 31, 2020 at 12:02 AM


This feature is sponsored by O‘Brien Service Company

School: Parsley Elementary School


Grade: 5th


Best subjects: Mathematics


Worst subject: None


Favorite quote or saying: “You win some. You lose some.”


What drives you crazy? “When someone taps on the desk.”


What makes you happy? “When someone surprises me!”


Favorite book: “Matilda” by Roald Dahl


Favorite movie: Matilda


Favorite color: Teal


Favorite food: Turkey and cheese sandwich


What do you do for fun? Community theater, sing, dance, draw, cook


Whom do you admire most, and why? I admire Gordon Ramsey because I think he is the greatest chef and I envy him.


Educational goals: To take honors and AP classes, participate in drama, orchestra and studio art classes


Career goal: Actor/Studio Artist


For Robyn Avery, music teacher, how does this student’s exemplary behavior illustrate the goals your school is pursuing? Eduardo is the bright sunshine in the classroom. He is creative and expressive and gives 100% in everything he does. He is a leader and role model in our school through his participation in Patriot Pals, All County Chorus, Safety Patrol and other academic groups. He is intentional in his actions and strives to make others feel included and happy.


To see all of this year‘s students of the week go to StarNewsOnline.com/students.