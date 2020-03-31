This feature is sponsored by O‘Brien Service Company

School: Surf City Elementary

Grade: 4th

Best subject: I like reading best.

Worst subject: Science is my worst subject.

Favorite quote or saying: None

What drives you crazy? My brother is annoying. He thinks he is better because he is older.

What makes you happy? Seeing my friends and my dog makes me happy.

Favorite book: I like a lot of books.

Favorite movie: I like a lot of movies.

Favorite color: My favorite color is teal.

Favorite food: Spaghetti is my favorite food.

What do you do for fun? Playing with my friends outside is what I do for fun.

Whom do you admire and why? I admire my Mom because she is really helpful and smart. She helps my family especially when they are sad.

What are your educational goals? I want to go to college and be a journalist.

What are your career goals? I want to work for a newspaper and write a series of books.

For Rhonda Jones, teacher, how does this student’s exemplary behavior illustrate the goals your school is pursuing? Calyn is always helpful to new students and works very hard in class. She always takes her time and does her best. She is very polite to classmates and staff.

