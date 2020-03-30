All of The Star’s coverage of coronavirus is being provided for free to our readers. Please consider supporting local journalism by subscribing to The Star online at shelbystar.com.

If you’re now home around the clock and want to help four-legged friends in need, consider fostering a pet.

This may be a perfect time to temporarily care for a puppy or mature dog. There’s always a need for fosters.

Clifford’s Army Rescue Extravaganza, or CARE, is a nonprofit helping more than 50 dogs at the moment including puppies. While it is a dog rescue, an effort is made to help all and caretakers recently took in a feral cat having kittens.

The group helps with medical expenses, rescuing injured dogs, providing veterinary care and vaccines. Ultimately the dogs find permanent homes.

Founder and President Deb Hardin says now is a great time to foster a dog since so many people are at home or working from home amid the COVID-19 pandemic. CARE currently has 18 people fostering.

“It’s a really good time because people are at home and have time. The rescues can use fosters. We can use them all the time but this would be a good time to step in and help with the ones that we have,” she said.

Tammy Freeman of Kings Mountain enjoys fostering dogs through CARE and says it’s rewarding for her and her boys.

“It just teaches them so much. They’re extremely good with the dogs. They know how to work with scared dogs, hyper dogs. It’s really rewarding for them too and teaches them responsibility because they help me out quite a bit,” Freeman said.

She said some foster dogs are easy to care for. One is a house dog that’s become part of the family. And CARE is just a call away if any issues arise. She said the nonprofit is very supportive.

“When you’re able to take a dog that’s near death sometimes and get it back into health, get it healthy, and then you find a good home. Then you start getting updates from the new owners, how wonderful the dogs are. That’s the best part,” Freeman said.

CARE foster homes receive everything needed including medical assistance, food and, if needed, a dog crate. All potential fosters need to do is express interest and complete a foster application.

“The foster just provides the home and love, just takes care of the dog, more or less makes it a part of their family and we give them everything else they need,” Hardin said.

Those interested may also adopt pets from CARE. There’s a $250 adoption fee that covers expenses. Hardin said those who’ve already completed foster applications don’t need to also complete an adoption application.

“We do check their vet references and then we do a phone interview and a home visit. And then we do a meet-and-greet with the dog,” Hardin said. “It’s kind of like adopting a kid. Not quite as detailed… We want to do our level best to find that home that they’re going to be in the rest of their lives. Nothing is perfect and things might not work. But that’s why we go through so much.”

Anyone interested in fostering or adopting a dog through CARE may visit CliffordsArmyRescue.com or call Hardin at 704-460-9030.