A Havelock man has been charged with disorderly conduct in a hoax he allegedly constructed claiming he had the coronavirus and had infected others. The man, 44-year-old Christopher Floyd, allgedly said he had the virus on social media, but the Craven County Sheriff’s office doesn’t know why he did it.

Concerned citizens contacted the Craven County Sheriff’s Office with complaints that Floyd had made the allegations on Facebook.

In an email, Maj. David McFayden responded to a request that was forwarded to his office by Havelock Police Chief Marvin Williams.

McFayden responded by saying, "We do not know why he posted his hoax. Our investigators researched all available sources of information to determine that Floyd had not tested positive for the virus, he admitted that he had not, and he showed no symptoms. There was no evidence that he had committed any act other than to publish the false post.

"Based on these facts he was charged with disorderly conduct. We have no way to predict how people will react during this crisis but we hope that our citizens will be responsible and recognize that what may be considered a joke normally may not be appropriate now. We are dealing with a health care emergency, unlike anything we have experienced in our lifetimes. People are understandably anxious and concerned. It is important for us all to listen to trusted health services sources, such as the CDC, and official government proclamations and follow their directions," McFayden said.

The email continued to say that their enforcement divisions at the Sheriff’s Office are continuing to operate on normal schedules at this time. They are doing their best in answering as many phone calls as they can, the message said.

"The enforcement divisions at the Sheriff's Office are continuing to operate on normal schedules at this time. We are trying to handle as many calls by telephone as possible. We have reduced the jail population as much as can safely be done to reduce infection risk, and we have also enhanced pre-confinement medical monitoring," he said.

"Since the courts have been suspending the regular calendars we have been able to get more jail cases resolved with the cooperation of attorneys and the District Attorney's Office," he said.

"Due to the risk to our Deputies, staff, and potential jail exposure we have had to close the public lobby. However, our administrative services are available by telephone at 252-636-6620 and on the Craven County Sheriff's Office website. We will adjust our operations as necessary to best serve the citizens of Craven County and encourage everyone to work together and be considerate of one another during these difficult times," said McFayden.