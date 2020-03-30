A Carolina Orthopedics Sports Medicine and Physical Therapy employee has tested positive for coronavirus.

According to a release on the company’s Facebook page, the business was informed Friday, March 27 that one of their employees had tested positive. The staff member’s last day in any office was Friday, March 20.

The employee worked at the New Bern office at 738 Newman Road and the Jacksonville office at 201 Williamsburg Parkway and has been in isolation since Monday, March 23 and is recovering at home in Pitt County.

In response to the confirmed positive test, Carolina Orthopedics will be closed the week of March 30 through April 3rd. During the closure both offices will be sanitized and disinfected.