The last time I saw my brother, he had just come out of surgery: His arms were connected with tubes and wires to machinery and bags. In a few hours I had to fly home, and he didn’t look good – but I was convinced that he would recover and I’d be talking with him within a few days, just like all the other times.

He squeezed my hand, and I could see he believed otherwise.

“I love you,” he said. “Tell Roberta I love her like she was my sister” – he was referring to my wife – “And what about that grandchild? River’s going to be something!”

River was his grandson. He is also mine – we took John’s daughter in when she was young, because his alcoholism had made him unable to raise her. He never relinquished his legal rights as her dad, and he didn’t need to. We raised her as our own: Sara had two fathers, and that was fine.

As to John, I never saw him again. He was gone within a week, a victim of a slow suicide called cirrhosis

“Liver disease is a terrible death,” Garth Garramone, medical director of outpatient gastroenterology at CarolinaEast Medical Center, said. “It’s really one of the most unpleasant things to die of.”

Most often, it is also one its sufferers could have avoided, if they’d taken care.

Advanced liver disease – cirrhosis – is fatal. It sneaks up on you – most of its early signs are often not noticed by its host. Overwhelmed by toxin, it kills you over time.

One of the biggest causes is the abuse of alcohol.

“In the United States, there’s at least 750,000 people are diagnosed with cirrhosis,” Garramone said. The numbers are growing.

Like a weed.

My parents adopted John, a Native American Sioux from South Dakota’s Crow-Creek Reservation. He was three or four when he arrived and my friends hoped he would teach us how to build a tipi. He was his own person, and as he grew he didn’t blend well with the rest of us. But then, I don’t recall our going too far out of our way to blend with him, as well.

After high school he left our world. A quiet rebel, he experimented with drugs, formed a love relationship with alcohol, and frequently found himself in minor trouble with the law. Attempting to connect, my wife and I tracked him down one Christmas and gave him a platter of cookies. He gazed at the plate, then at us. “It’s Christmas?” he asked.

According to an article by Diana Swift in Medpage Today, “From 1999 to 2016, annual U.S. mortality from cirrhosis increased by 65 percent from 20,661 to 34,174.” The greatest increase was in young people, ages 25-34, a statistic mainly driven by alcohol consumption. “The mortality statistics are particularly striking among very young adults,” the study, done by the University of Michigan in Ann Arbor, states, “in whom alcohol is causing disproportionate liver damage in the form of cirrhosis.”

Alcoholism is a big problem in Eastern North Carolina – state-wide, it claimed 1,273 deaths in 2017. “It’s an impressive amount (of the population),” Garramone believes. He estimates that as much as 10.3 percent of the population of Craven County is dealing with cirrhosis.

In his 40s, John decided to settle down. He began reconnecting with me, with Sara, and our two sisters as well, calling us on the phone,and getting together on our annual visits back to Pennsylvania. He developed a love for lighthouses and the Outer Banks and so, on a few occasions, we visited in Carolina as well.

For years I had begun to see him as– not exactly the black, but maybe the gray – sheep of the family. I imagined a good old boy in bars who lived from six-pack to six-pack with no other thought in the world. It was a surprise and a pleasure, relearning just who he really was: forever unsure and wary of the “crowd” I stuck with, but a sharp-brained guy who was well-read in literature, who was thoughtful, caring and often profound.

...But with all the changes he made, the one thing he would not do is give up or moderate his consumption of alcohol.

There are other causes of liver disease than alcohol. In fact, 53 percent of cases are caused by hepatitis C – a chronic disease that is usually transmitted through blood-to-blood contact and is often passed by one person to another by such means as the sharing of dirty needles.

But even a teetotaller who has never touched a narcotic can be done in -- by non-alcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD). In this case, the most common cause is diabetes, Garramone said, “a metabolic syndrome which is combination of high blood pressure, high cholesterol, and insulin resistance.”

So you don’t drink, you don’t have hepatitis or diabetes? Big Macs and Whoppers can still do you in.

“The reason cirrhosis is going to become an epidemic is because of fatty infiltration of the liver,” Garramone said. “Diet, no exercise. The fast-food culture – that kind of thing. And obesity.” Garramone, left a New York practice two or three years ago to come to New Bern. “It’s interesting, the perspective you get living here. I’ll drive my daughter to school, and the lines you see at Bojangles and other fast-food restaurants...!” He smiles, shakes his head, and sees no need to go on.

When you ask Garramone what cirrhosis is, he first reads off the textbook description he got from uptodate.com, a website that is accessible to patients: “Progressive hepatic fibrosis characterized by distortion of the hepatic architecture and the formation of regenerative nodules.” When you’re only reaction is to blink, he explains, “Scarring of the liver from chronic inflammation.”

Alcohol – or the mixture of alcohol with some medications – or the buildup of fat -- can basically overload the liver, causing scarring (known as fibrosis). At first, it is treatable, as long as you’re willing to change your habits that brought it about. But as the fibrosis develops it turns into progressive fibrosis, and then cirrhosis.

A problem with cirrhosis and other liver diseases is that the symptoms are often not felt until the disease has advanced.

As the cirrhosis advances ascites – the buildup of fluid in the abdomen that must be periodically drained – sets in. Liver cancer can develop; confusion, drowsiness and slurred speech begins because the liver can no longer filter out the toxins that are now traveling to the brain.

Because he would not give up drinking, a liver transplant was out of the question.

It wasn’t until a single drink put him in the hospital for a week that he finally found the strength, with the help of Alana, his girlfriend, to stop. He went through several hospitalizations where we believed he would not recover – but, somehow, he kept beating the odds and coming back.

I fooled myself into thinking he might keep doing this forever, conveniently ignoring the fact that each “come back” left him a little worse off than before. Ultimately, his kidneys failed and he was put on regular dialysis, a procedure that left him exhausted.

He spoke optimistically – even during that last year, when he seemed to spend as much time in emergency and hospital rooms to deal with his health issues – he was setting plans to come to Carolina for Thanksgiving, to meet us on the Outer Banks in the summer.

Ultimately the liver shuts down – the kidneys are likely to follow. Esophageal varices – dilated vessels of the esophagus can stiffen and burst– and death ensues.

“People think that their liver can’t be damaged,” Garramone said, “but between moderate alcohol consumption, fatty livers, poor diets, decreased exercise and obesity, cirrhosis is on the rise.

“People worry about their lungs, prostate cancer, breast cancer – as they should. But they need to worry about having their liver checked as well. And everyone should be screened for hepatitis.”

It usually – but not always – strikes people in their 40s and 50s. The disease can also be genetic – the Latino and Native American population is at higher risk, for instance. But it can also vary person to person. “When I was a fellow in gastroenterology in New York, the youngest patient I treated was 27,” he recalled. “A friend always visited him and he said, ‘I don’t understand. We drank the same amount and I’m fine, and he’s like this.’ That always stuck with me.

In his fifties, John’s health began to crash. Cirrhosis set in and advanced so far that he had bouts of serious confusion and he was getting his abdomen drained every few days. Still, he kept drinking six-pack after six-pack of beer. Finally, he was told he would probably die before Christmas.

Our last visit to Pennsylvania was a family affair. My sisters, my wife, Sara and River all got together at Pymatuning Dam with John and his girlfriend, Alana. He’d come off dialysis the day before and was mostly bound to a wheelchair, but his humor was great and he seemed like he was doing really well. We had a good dinner, joked – he’d brought along a fishing pole because he wanted to teach his grandson to fish, but River is only 16 months so that never went down.

“The only saving grace is, now we have liver transplantation, and there are many transplantation centers across the United States,” Garramone said. “Duke and UNC both do these.” And, in ENC, “There’s terrific treatment.”

There are good treatments available when caught in the early stages, and a blood test and abdominal ultrasound – both can be done by your primary physician – is all it takes to find one.

It is a disease that, most often, can be entirely avoided. The Greeks had a maxim, “Moderation in all things.” While abstinence from fatty foods and alcohol is the best answer, this maxim is the next best thing.

It was the night before we went home that he called me and told me he was in the hospital, on his way to an emergency surgery, “right now,” that he said he only had a 60-40 percent chance to survive. I grabbed my younger sister and made the hour drive as fast as we could. It was there that he grasped my hand.

John was an individualist. He wanted no services, no obituaries.

It’s painful that he’s gone, and maddening that, intentional or not, he died by his own hand.

But this coming spring we’ll gather, Alana, my sisters, my daughter, my wife and I, at his favorite place, beneath the symbolic hope of a lighthouse. And in our individual ways, we’ll say goodbye.

Save a life. Save your own.

Live to see your grandchild grow.