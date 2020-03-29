PHILIPPINE SEA — Machinist's Mate 2nd Class Seth Cawthern of Burgaw, N.C., on March 20, 2020, observed Machinist's Mate 3rd Class Shezka Manaloto of Kennewick, Wash., maintaining water later level until the cause of a simulated casualty was discovered during an engineering training evolution in the fire room aboard U.S. 7th Fleet flagship, USS Blue Ridge (LCC 19).

Blue Ridge is the oldest operational ship in the Navy and, as 7th Fleet command ship, actively works to foster relationships with allies and partners in the Indo-Pacific region.

