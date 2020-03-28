This content is being provided for free as a public service to our readers during the coronavirus outbreak. To support local journalism, please consider subscribing to The Daily News at jdnews.com/subscribenow

Mary Katherine Raynor is trying to stay positive during the COVID-19 pandemic, which has caused the East Duplin senior to have her final high school year affected.

While simple things like hanging out with her friends in the school hallways or during lunch or playing sports for her school are missed, Raynor tries to keep a glass half full approach during the coronavirus crisis.

“It does stink being a senior. It’s kind of boring being at home and not being able to enjoy your senior year,” Raynor said. “But it could be worse.”

Raynor is like many high school seniors, experiencing the COVID-19 epidemic less than two years after Hurricane Florence hit Eastern North Carolina.

Both hard-hitting entities have affected the high school years of current seniors.

Students went without school for more than a month after Florence. On Monday, N.C. Gov. Roy Cooper announced all public K-12 schools in the state will be closed until May 15.

“It’s definitely been hard when I hear people say ‘Oh prom will be canceled,’” Jacksonville senior Gabby Kokocha said. “Things like that are big events. It’s hard to think about, but it’s something we have to deal with.”

Moreover, the N.C. High School Athletic Association has suspended sports through at least May 18.

“This will take away prom, which is a big thing for high school students, and now there goes all the spring sports,” Swansboro senior Isaiah Rodriguez said. “I don’t play anything in the spring, but I can’t imagine what the athletes are going through.”

Seniors said it’s frustrating they haven’t had a normal school year since they were sophomores. Even after schools opened following Florence, 34 schools saw some type of damage that students had to work around.

“In some ways, it really does bug me,” Raynor said. “But I talked with my mom about it because I was getting upset and she told me that ‘You can’t really control some things.’”

The difference between Florence and COVID-19 in terms of its affect on high school students is there at least was a time table after the hurricane for when things returned to a sense of normalcy. That’s not the case with the coronavirus.

Seniors just have to make the best of it, Kokocha said.

“I don’t feel like my senior year has been taken away from me because this has been devastating for so many people and there are more important things going on right now,” she said. “And I’ve been able to make memories and make the most of my high school years.”

Memories can still be made, Raynor said.

“We live in Duplin County and I’m sure if we gather enough of the mommas, they will put something together,” she said.

Seniors are still able to fulfill their academic responsibilities through online learning from their homes.

“It’s been pretty tough because your pretty much on your own,” Rodriguez sad. “But doing this will give me a head start because I want to go to college.”

Experiencing Florence two years ago has helped seniors handle being away from school during the coronavirus scare, Raynor said.

“I think it has,” she said. “During Florence we were still able to maintain the online part.”

Rodriguez said Florence brought different people together and during COVID-19, students “are looking out for each other” by staying in communication with one another.

They’ve already lived through so much, he added.

“Most of us were born a little after 9-11 happened,” Rodriguez said. “Now we are leaving high school with this virus. We haven’t had a full two years of high school. We’ve been through everything.”

