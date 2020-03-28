Brittany Hughes, clinical nurse leader at AdventHealth Hendersonville, read a passage to her team during the daily morning huddle Thursday about their calling as nurses, the fears they have and the unknown.

Hughes’ biggest concern for her peers is staying safe and maintaining morale amid the coronavirus pandemic.

“It’s hard,” she said, “but we are working together as a team and trying to keep morale up, communicating with the nurses as much as possible on the staff. There has been a lot going on, honestly. A lot of change.”

When AdventHealth stopped doing non-elective surgeries, there was a lot of fear, Hughes said.

“I think fear is the biggest thing among nurses right now,” Hughes said. “Fear of the unknown. Fear of what's going to happen. Fear of taking virus back to their houses and giving it to their loved ones. Afraid to go to the grocery store. Afraid to take their clothes home."

The hospital through Thursday had seen a decrease in patient population, mostly attributed to the halt of non-elective surgeries.

"Right now we've actually seen a decrease in our patient population, which personally is a good thing,” said Hughes. “We definitely don't ever want to pray for more patients because that means there are more sick people. We are thankful for that and thankful that people are staying home and staying isolated. That's a blessing.”

Safety is the No. 1 priority for patients and staff, Hughes said.

“We knew from the beginning when this crisis started that there was going to be issues,” Hughes said. “Just by watching what happened in China, Italy and New York.”

“Our leadership team has been watching everything from the beginning, tracking everything and exploring all options from every side,” Hughes added.

The hospital has created new precautionary protocols, educating nurses on clustering care with a patient as much as possible to try and limit the amount of time going in and out of rooms. They are also receiving daily updates from the incident command center and administrative leadership to make things easier and safer.

Hughes’ biggest concern for the community is staying safe and well. If you don’t need to go out, Hughes said, stay home.

"I think getting sick is one of the fears everyone has,” she added. “If we're cautious and if we use hand hygiene, washing your hands and doing the normal things that you should do on a day-to-day basis anyways I think that will help."

Hughes said it’s important for nurses to stay together as a team and remember where they came from.

“Our calling to be a nurse is something you can't change,” Hughes said. “You can't change who you are and it's important to never forget your roots and why you became a nurse and why you entered the health care field or anything because that is the reason you're here today. If you remember that you can conquer anything and you can get through this."

"That's the biggest thing I've been trying to get through to our team is that this will pass and we will get through this,” Hughes added. “We will. It's going to be hard. It's going to be difficult but we can do it."