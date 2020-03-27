ARRESTS

The following people were arrested on felony charges by law enforcement agencies in Davidson County, and, unless noted otherwise, were either placed in the Davidson County Detention Center or released from custody and are scheduled to appear in Lexington District Court on the date given:

• Danny Boyd Johnson, 53, of Walnut Grove, was charged with possession with intent to sell or deliver methamphetamine, misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia, $10,000 unsecured bond, June 29.

• Mark Edward Smith, 56, of 2302 Brightwood Drive, High Point, was charged with forced breaking and entering, possession of burglary tools, larceny all other, $30,000 secured bond, May 11.

• Andrew Max Bolling, 33, of 332 Branson Drive, Thomasville, was charged with assault with a deadly weapon, $1,000 secured bond, May 6.

• Kelsey Janae Holt, 21, of 700 Moore Drive, was charged with possession of a stolen firearm, $5,000 secured bond, May 1.