The Blue Ridge Humane Society continues to offer several resources and services to pet owners, even during the COVID-19 pandemic.

While the humane society’s adoption center is closed to the public, those interested in adopting a pet can fill out an application online and will be contacted to complete an advising session over the phone.

After that, a meeting time can be scheduled. A list of adoptable pets can be found at www.blueridgehumane.org/adopt/.

Foster homes are also needed for the animals. For more information on fostering and to apply, go to www.blueridgehumane.org/get-involved/foster/.

BRHS seeks to not only find new loving homes for pets in need, but also help keep pets with their owners, according to a news release from BRHS.

The following programs, resources, and support are in place to assist the public pet owners as funds and staffing allow.

Pet owners are encouraged to reach out if they are in need.

“If you aren’t in need, we hope you’ll share these resources with someone who might, and consider a small donation to BRHS so we can continue to help as many animals as possible during this time,” BRHS said.

Resources:

Pet Helpline: The BRHS Pet Helpline can be reached at 828-393-5832. Leave a message and BRHS staff will get back in touch. Whether it’s concerns about keeping a pet, vet assistance, litter box problems, housing issues, dog training tips, stray neighborhood cats, suspected abuse/neglect and more, call the number above.

Behavior questions can also be submitted online for the BRHS Training and Behavior Manager to offer assistance with at www.blueridgehumane.org/community-services/helpline/.

Community pet food assistance: BRHS has partnered with local food banks to help supply litter, pet food and treats to clients. By making pet food more accessible, it is the hope of BRHS that members of the community will no longer have to worry about feeding their furry family members.

To find a list of participating banks visit www.blueridgehumane.org/community-services/community-pet-food/.

Emergency vet assistance: Though not able to assist with existing medical bills, BRHS offers Emergency Veterinary Assistance in times of economic distress. BRHS provides medical vouchers to help with emergency veterinary visits prior to the visit.

For more information or to find out if you qualify, call 828-393-5832. Delays may be experienced on holidays. Listings of additional assistance groups can be found at www.blueridgehumane.org/community-services/emergency-vet-assistance/.

BRHS Lost and Found Pet Facebook group: Join the BRHS Lost and Found Pet Facebook group by searching for Blue Ridge Humane on Facebook and going under groups. This group allows people to not only post if a lost pet but also helps reunite any pets someone may find that have become separated from their families and keep pets in temporary loving home while waiting to be reunited with their owner.

Re-Homing: For owners that have found themselves in the unfortunate situation of having to find a new home for their pet, BRHS urges them to try re-homing. This takes the load off the local animal shelter and keeps the animal out of a shelter environment, allowing limited resources to be used for other animals like stays or abuse cases.

BRHS has partnered with Adopt-a-Pet.com to provide a courtesy re-homing listing for those who would like to find a loving home for a pet without surrendering them to an animal shelter. For those considering adopting, check the re-homing listing as well as the local shelter.

Access to the re-homing page can be found at: www.blueridgehumane.org/community-services/pet-re-homing-listing/.

Spay Neuter Incentive Program: With support from the city of Hendersonville and with support and collaboration from Henderson County, BRHS is able to offer low cost spay-neuter as part of the Spay-Neuter Incentive Program, or SNIP.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, BRHS is not scheduling appointments at this time, but pet owners can complete a request for an appointment on the BRHS website. The SNIP Coordinator will be in touch when they resume normal scheduling.

Pet owners must be residents of Henderson County in order to get their animals spayed or neutered through SNIP. To learn more or submit an appointment request visit https://www.blueridgehumane.org/community-services/snip/.

For additional information about the humane society or to make a donation, go to www.blueridgehumane.org or call 828-692-2639.