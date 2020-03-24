The Free Press 20 Under 40 award was created in 2008 to recognize deserving young people who are doing great things in our communities.

Nominations are now being collected for the 2019 class. Winners will be acknowledged in a future edition of The Free Press and in the next issue of My Lenoir. A celebration event will be held June 20th at Grainger Stadium’s Mother Earth Pavilion.

Criteria for selection: Nominees must be younger than 40 years old, live or work in Lenoir, Greene or Jones counties, and display a commitment to serving others in the community. Previous winners of the 20 Under 40 award are ineligible to win.

Nominations should be submitted by filling out an online application located at https://kinston.gannettcontests.com/20-Under-40-2019/ . Self-entries and multiple entries are allowed and encouraged.

The deadline for nominations is Monday, April 27. A panel of judges will pick the 2019 20 Under 40 awards class based on the nominator’s comments.

20 Under 40 is sponsored by the Young Professionals of Lenoir County.

Questions about nominations or the 20 Under 40 award can be directed to The Free Press Executive Editor Chris Segal at Chris.Segal@Kinston.com