School: Malpass Corner Elementary

Grade: 1st

Best subjects: Math

Worst subject: I actually like everything

Favorite quote or saying: N/A

What drives you crazy? When people are loud

What makes you happy? When we go outside for recess

Favorite book: Junie B. Jones

Favorite movie: Toy Story

Favorite color: Orange

Favorite food: Watermelon

What do you do for fun? Play basketball

Whom do you admire most, and why? My mom and dad because they help me

Educational goals: To learn stuff

Career goal: To be a baseball player

For Lauren Carroll, teacher, how does this student’s exemplary behavior illustrate the goals your school is pursuing? Dalton is always following our school motto – SOAR (Safe, Ownership, Achievement and Respect). He does his absolute best every day and he is always eager to try new things. He is a great friend and always willing to lend a hand.

