The coronavirus situation changes rapidly, with new information and updates almost hourly. Cumberland County government is working around-the-clock to keep the public informed about efforts to mitigate the virus and the impacts to county services and programs. Be prepared; not scared.

The Cumberland County website at co.cumberland.nc.us contains hyper-local resources and helpful tools to minimize the disruption of important county services as much as possible. Stay in the know with credible information updated daily.

If you have symptoms of COVID-19, call the Cape Fear Valley Health System nurses’s line at 910-615-LINK (5465). If you have general questions about the virus, call 2-1-1 or the N.C. Department of Health hotline at 866-462-3821.

For information on county services, call 910-678-7657 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays.

The county homepage features a section for operational changes due to COVID-19, a COVID-19 information page that includes videos, mitigation measures and a timeline of events in Cumberland County. There’s also a COVID-19 resource page that uses GIS technology to provide interactive travel advisory maps and a medical facilities locater.

The Cumberland County Department of Public Health is working with federal and state authorities and local partners to mitigate the effects of the virus.

Do your part to help prevent the spread of COVID-19 by following the guidelines from the health department, such as hand washing, avoiding large gatherings and practicing social distancing.

The county implemented operational changes last week to reduce the spread of COVID-19. Public access to the Judge E. Maurice Braswell Cumberland County Courthouse and most county facilities is limited. Customers can access staff via phone and email.

Here’s an overview of the changes:

• The Health Department, including the pharmacy, is open to the public, but all clinical services require an appointment. Call 910-433-3600 or email clinicalappointments@co.cumberland.nc.us to schedule an appointment. Be sure to include your name and phone number. Services at the three WIC locations are by appointment; benefits will be issued electronically when possible.

• The Department of Social Services is closed to the public. Call 910-323-1540 or go to ccdssnc.com for instructions on how to apply online for services such as Food and Nutrition or Adult Medicaid.

• Cumberland County Veterans Services can assist residents by phone, email or online. Call 910-677-2970 or 910-677-2971.

• Pet adoptions or owner reclaims at Animal Control may be made by appointment only. Call 321-6852 or email ccac@co.cumberland.nc.us. No owner surrenders of animals are being accepted now.

• Cumberland County Community Development is seeing clients by appointment. Payments may be mailed to 707 Executive Place, Fayetteville, NC 28305 or P.O. Box 1829, Fayetteville, NC 28302. Call 910-323-6112.

• The Register of Deeds Office is processing marriage licenses by appointment. The online marriage license application must be filled out and submitted before making an appointment. Call 910-678-7775 or visit ccrod.org for detailed information on operations.

• Property tax bills may be paid online or by mail. Go to co.cumberland.nc.us/tax or call 910-678-7507.

• Cumberland County Solid Waste operations, including the Ann Street Landfill, are operating as normal.

Library closings

All eight Cumberland County Public Library branches are closed to the public and volunteers until further notice. During the closure, all late fees will be waived. Patrons can return materials to drop boxes located outside each library. Access online library resources at cumberland.lib.nc.us.

Jon Soles is the public information specialist for Cumberland County Government. You can reach him at 910-321-6579 or jsoles@co.cumberland.nc.us.