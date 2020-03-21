Some families delaying services or keeping them private

WILMINGTON -- Coronavirus not only is affecting people’s lives, it’s affecting how they’re saying goodbye to the dead.

Although there had been no COVID-19 deaths in the state as of Friday afternoon, the pandemic is impacting funeral homes and the families they serve.

Funeral directors, who pride themselves on personal (and often in-person) service, suddenly have a mandate to be impersonal. There also is the reality that mortuaries might need to handle the body of an infected person, a process addressed by Centers for Disease Control and Prevention procedures.

Families, meanwhile, are faced with the dilemma of whether or not to hold a public service, and if they do, how to work with funeral directors to ensure it complies with rules for gatherings.

Although current recommendations vary (the White House says no more than 10, the CDC says 50), Gov. Roy Cooper’s executive order of March 14 is the only rule that is binding.

“Please be reminded that funeral establishments may not permit more than 100 individuals (in) a public gathering, which includes funeral services, visitations, receptions, memorial services, and related events,” a memo from the N.C. Board of Funeral Service states. (That number includes funeral staff).

Wilmington’s Coble Ward-Smith Funeral & Cremation Service is adjusting services and the number of guests in attendance “according to the directives of local and state authorities.” The funeral service also can make arrangements via phone or email.

Jim P. Brosnan, a Coble Ward-Smith director, said they were trying to keep the number of people at funeral-related gatherings to a minimum, asking families to consider a private service.

Some people who have made pre-arrangements are being proactive, Brosnan said, calling to find out what changes are in place.

“Most are understanding and know why we are making the decisions,” he said.

Davis Funeral Home in Wilmington was taking similar precautions: “...Our top priority is keeping the families we serve and our staff members safe,” according to the funeral home’s website. “We are still here to serve our families and we’re doing everything we can to keep our facility and equipment clean and sanitized.”

Obituaries in the StarNews show a mixed approach to gatherings. While some announced visitation and services as usual, others altered plans: “Due to Health Concerns at this time, a Memorial Service will be announced at a later date by the family” and “Because of the current pandemic, the family will announce the date and time for her memorial service in the future,” were in obituaries last week.

Mark Blake, president of the N.C. Board of Funeral Service, said that although funeral directors would comply with Gov. Cooper’s executive order on gatherings, the restrictions “would be difficult for many families who find the funeral and committal services an important source of comfort and reassurance.”

“It’s definitely a unique situation,” Coble Ward-Smith’s Brosnan said Friday.

