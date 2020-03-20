Editor’s note: This content is being provided for free as a public service to our readers during the coronavirus outbreak. Please support local journalism by subscribing to BlueRidgeNow.com.

Police departments around the country are changing the way they conduct business as coronavirus cases continue mounting nationwide, and the Henderson County Sheriff’s Office is no different.

Maj. Frank Stout said his department won’t conduct fingerprinting until a re-evaluation is made in two weeks, and that staff are taking non-emergency reports over the phone as often as possible.

"If somebody has a question and it doesn’t require a deputy to respond, we are actually taking reports over the telephone," he said. "That will, in some ways, limit our contact with the public. But should the situation arise, like for an assault or a domestic situation where our presence is required immediately, we’re going to be there.

"We can’t choose not to go," he added. "We are on the front lines with this, just like all emergency service workers are at this time."

The department’s ride-along program also has been temporarily suspended, and county jail visitation has been limited to clergy and attorneys representing inmates – all of whom must undergo a health screening before entering the jail, according to Stout.

"We are very cautious with the contact that we have with people," he said. "If someone is arrested, they are screened before they come into jail, and we will take all the precautionary measures that we can to make sure our deputies are not infected."

He also said that all training-related travel has been canceled, and that deputies must clean their vehicles at the end of their shifts if they think there is any chance of transmission of the coronavirus, or COVID-19, which now has spread to all 50 states.

Stout said actions taken by the Sheriff’s Office are meant to protect the public as well as deputies and all other law enforcement officials.

"We have worked with county health officials and medical providers to do our very best to stop the spread of anything that may occur," he said. "We are being very aggressive. We can’t be on the forefront telling people what to do and not do it ourselves; we’re setting an example for others to follow."

Stout said he has worked under numerous state of emergency declarations, such as the statewide proclamation issued recently by North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper and a countywide declaration made Saturday, but has never seen anything quite like the actions being taken to fight the COVID-19 pandemic.

"We’ve had plenty of hurricanes and other natural disasters that have hit our state very hard, but this is a very strong response to ensure that (the virus) does not spread," he said. "I have never in my 38 years of law enforcement seen anything like this, with the precautions that are being made. And so that just tells me that it is serious, and people need to conform with the guidelines that are being published and being talked about."

CDC guidelines state that law enforcement personnel who make in-person visits should protect themselves from coronavirus exposure by staging at least 6 feet from people they deal with, and should wash their hands often and not touch their face.

The guidelines also state that people thought to have the virus should be transported to healthcare facilities by emergency medical service personnel or technicians, rather than law enforcement.

