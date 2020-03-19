It’s a bit difficult to know where to start a column about events in the Arcadia community when Governor Cooper has declared that many activities be discontinued until further notice. Covid 19 is a real and potentially deadly virus that must be taken seriously.

It is crucial that we listen to health care professionals and follow guidelines they provide. This week I learned two new phrases: ‘social distancing’ and ‘flatten the curve.’ Avoiding crowded places, keeping at least 6 feet distance between ourselves and others, avoiding shaking hands all address what social distancing means.

To ‘flatten the curve’ means doing what each of us can to make sure the virus does not spread exponentially. Practice coughing and sneezing into your elbow or a tissue. Don’t go out in public if you don’t feel well. Call your doctor’s office with your symptoms instead of walking into a waiting room full of sick people. Beyond these I would suggest we practice what our communities do best: show care and compassion for one another.

If you find yourself at home more than normal, use the time to call a neighbor, especial if they are among the most vulnerable. Recognize in yourself and others that self-isolation may produce a side-effect of loneliness and stress. Limit your screen time for television programing and computer sites that talk of little else but this pandemic.

Instead read a little more, put pen to paper and make someone’s day by letting them know you are thinking of them. Practice kindness and practice it again and again.

We are just beginning to hear about filling out the 2020 Census. It is very important that we all be counted. The numbers gathered have a direct effect on funding for our community services such as local schools, hospitals and fire departments.

Census notifications will be mailed to every address this month. Citizens are required by law to respond and this can be done three ways. The 2020 Census can be completed online, by mail or by telephone. The information you provide is confidential and can only be used by the government to produce statistics.

Schools are closed but learning will continue

As of Saturday, March 14, all public schools are closed in North Carolina. If interested, check the school websites for information about how learning will continue. As I write this it is too early to know what specific plans are being made, but educators are working on ways to deliver instruction via the internet.

Starting at just the right time is a wonderful new service provided by the Davidson Public Library system that allows patrons to check out mobile hot spots if a home does not have Internet. These 4G Verizon Jetpack MiFi devices can be checked out by patrons 18 years and older. Call your North Davidson branch at (336) 242-2050 for more information.

Library offers auto renewals

Another new service by our libraries is auto renewal. This means if you have a book (no DVD, magazines, games, etc. are covered) that becomes due and it is eligible for renewal, you do not have to take the book to the library or go into your online account. A renewal will be done automatically.

If you have an email attached to your account you will be notified when this occurs. If you do not have an email linked to your account you can call and set that up using the number above.

In anticipation that activities will be restored to normal by mid-April, K-5 students can read with Toogoodoo, a licensed therapy dog, who will visiting the North Davidson Library. This is scheduled for April 14 between 4:30-5:30 p.m., so pre-registration is necessary. Studies have shown that young readers show less reluctance to read aloud to a pet than a person and this strengthens their reading ability.

Craft activities are planned for March 20 and March 26. Call ahead for details. A program presented by the Alzheimer’s Association is scheduled for Monday, March 23 at 6 p.m. It’s titled ‘Understanding Alzheimer’s and Dementia’ and will explain the difference between the two conditions and offer information about current research. Call (336) 242-2050 to register for this event.

Something to think about

“In times of stress, the best thing we can do for each other is to listen with our ears and our hearts and to be assured that our questions are just as important as our answers.” ― Fred Rogers, The World According to Mister Rogers: Important Things to Remember

To report news of Arcadia call Lynette Wikle at (336) 408-1280 or email at arcadianews16@gmail.com.