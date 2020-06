One person died in a fiery wreck Saturday night in rural Gaston County near Cherryville.

The wreck occurred a little before 9:30 p.m. on Landers Chapel Road.

One person was pronounced dead on the scene.

Troopers with the North Carolina Highway Patrol responded to the wreck and were still investigating it as of Sunday afternoon. They had yet to release the name of the person who was killed.

