Concerns surrounding coronavirus are negatively impacting the local blood supply, prompting calls for more donations.

Nationwide and locally, blood centers worry that alarm for the virus could worsen blood shortages, which could impact hospitals. Cold and flu season has already put a dent in donation numbers.

They are urging healthy, eligible individuals who are feeling well to give blood or platelets to help maintain a sufficient blood supply and prevent further shortages.

Donations have significantly declined for The Blood Connection, with a 20% drop since Friday. The center was 40% behind its goal for Tuesday as of the afternoon, according to the center, which provides blood products to over 70 hospitals in North Carolina, South Carolina and Georgia.

The Blood Connection has a location in Hendersonville on Spartanburg Highway.

“We have been on a downward trend for several days in a row,” said Allie Van Dyke, partnerships and media coordinator for The Blood Connection. “We are seeing a stark difference (Tuesday) at TBC. So far we have had eight blood drive cancellations, which were projected to bring in 252 units. That's 250-plus units we now have to collect from somewhere else this week.”

One of the cancellations was a Western North Carolina hospital due to safety restrictions on their campus in relation to COVID-19, Van Dyke said, adding she could not disclose which hospital.

“Drives and centers that are usually successful are not doing well today. These are drives we rely on to supply life-saving blood products,” Van Dyke said. “...For example, our goal at the Hendersonville center is six whole blood donors per day. We have been open since 9 a.m. and have only seen one whole blood donor as of 1 p.m. (Tuesday.)”

The Blood Connection centers always give donors a health screening before they donate. That includes a mini-physical, temperature check and 40-plus questions, which include questions about travel, Van Dyke said.

“Blood centers are for the healthy. We will not allow someone to donate who does not feel healthy and well,” she added.

The organization says it is taking extra precautionary measures to make sure all donor centers and mobiles are clean and safe places to donate blood.

Additionally, The Blood Connection has an internal incident command team that monitors collection and inventory levels and meets to discuss and prepare for different scenarios regarding COVID-19.

“The impacts on the blood supply from COVID-19 will only be as bad as this community allows it to be,” Dr. Robert Rainer, medical director for The Blood Connection, said in a news release Tuesday. “If those who are feeling healthy donate now and encourage others to do the same, there could be little to no impact, and communities' blood supplies will remain resilient and self-sustaining.”

Red Cross anticipates fewer blood drives

No Red Cross blood drives have been canceled in Western North Carolina as of Tuesday, but officials are anticipating lower turnout numbers.

“At this time, the Red Cross has not canceled any blood drives or closed donation centers due to coronavirus risk,” said Maya Franklin, external communications manager for the Red Cross. “However, we have had approximately 50 blood drive hosts across the country cancel their Red Cross drives, resulting in about 1,300 uncollected blood donations.”

Although with the number of COVID-19 cases on the rise, the number of canceled blood drives is expected to grow.

“This can make it difficult to sustain the blood supply for patients in need,” Franklin explained. “That's why the Red Cross strongly urges blood drive hosts to keep hosting blood drives for healthy, eligible individuals to schedule a blood or platelet donation appointment at RedCrossBlood.org to help maintain a sufficient blood supply and avoid any potential shortages.”

There are no data or evidence that the coronavirus can be transmitted by blood transfusion, and there have been no reported cases of transfusion transmission for any respiratory virus including this coronavirus worldwide, according to the Red Cross.

“We're asking the American people to help keep the blood supply stable during this challenging time. As communities across the country prepare for this public health emergency, it's critical that plans include a readily available blood supply for hospital patients,” Chris Hrouda, president of Red Cross Blood Services, said in a news release.

“As fears of coronavirus rise, low donor participation could harm blood availability at hospitals, and the last thing a patient should worry about is whether lifesaving blood will be on the shelf when they need it most.”

Blood drive hosts play a critical role in maintaining a sufficient supply and are asked to keep hosting blood drives for patients who rely on lifesaving blood, according to the Red Cross. The need for blood is constant, and volunteer donors are the only source of blood for those in need of transfusions.

“Keep giving, keep hosting blood drives,” said Hrouda. “Patients across the country need our help.”

Those interested in hosting a blood drive through TBC or making an appointment should visit www.thebloodconnection.org or call 864-255-5000.

To donate or set up a drive through the Red Cross, visit www.RedCrossBlood.org or call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767).

Blood donors with type O blood and platelet donors are especially needed.

Upcoming blood drives:

Henderson County

Etowah

March 21: 10 a.m. -2:30 p.m., Life Spring Wesleyan Church, 6450 Brevard Road

Fletcher

March 27: 1-6 p.m., Veritas Christian Academy, 17 Cane Creek Rd

Hendersonville

Wednesday: 2-7 p.m., Living Water Baptist Church, 1284 Surgarloaf Road

March 16: 10 a.m.-2:30 p.m., Henderson County Offices, 211 1st Avenue East

Polk County

Columbus

March 19: 2-6:30 p.m., Steps To Hope, 60 Ward St.

Tryon

March 16: noon-5 p.m., Congregational UCC, 210 Melrose Ave.

Transylvania County

Brevard

March 17: 9 a.m.-2 p.m., Brevard High, 747 Country Club Road

March 23: 10 a.m.-3 p.m., State Employee's Credit Union, 2235 Asheville Highway

Rosman

March 31: 9 a.m.-2 p.m., Rosman High School, 749 Pickens Highway

The Blood Connection mobile drive events: March 11: 10 a.m. – 3 p.m. – Schenck Job Corp., 98 Schenck Drive, Pisgah Forest March 12: 9 a.m. – 2 p.m. – Transylvania Regional Hospital, 260 Hospital Drive, Brevard March 15: 10:30 a.m. – 1 p.m. – Lowes – 119 Ecusta Road, Brevard March 16: 11 a.m. – 2 p.m. – Equilibar, 320 Rutledge Road, Fletcher