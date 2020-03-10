ARRESTS

The following people were arrested on felony charges by law enforcement agencies in Davidson County, and, unless noted otherwise, were either placed in the Davidson County Detention Center or released from custody and are scheduled to appear in Lexington District Court on the date given:

• Tasha Dawn Bradley, 38, of 333 Ridgecrest, King, was charged with felony possession of a Schedule II controlled substance, misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia, $5,000 secured bond, April 27.

• Thursa Lynn Langley, 36, of 807 Bryan Road, Thomasville, was charged with obtaining property under false pretense, possession of a stolen motor vehicle, $1,500 secured bond, March 25.

• Krista Michelle Leonard, 22, of 170 Jim Lane, was charged with breaking and entering, obtaining property under false pretense, misdemeanor larceny, $15,000 secured bond, March 31.

• Andre T. Moore, 44, of 513 Tremont St., Thomasville, was charged with assault by strangulation, misdemeanor assault on a female, no bond, April 1.

• Tiffany Nicole Moore, 27, of 377 Cunningham Brickyard Road, Thomasville, was charged with possession of methamphetamine, misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia, $2,500 secured bond, April 6.

• Elijah William Baretholow, 25, of 2984 Clarks Chapel Road, Lenoir, was charged with possession of methamphetamine, misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia, misdemeanor possession of marijuana up to a half ounce, misdemeanor possession of marijuana paraphernalia, driving with revoked license, driving with an expired registration, $15,000 secured bond, April 6.

• Nancy Leigh Cross, 49, of 209 Jonathan Drive, Linwood, was charged with larceny of merchant through exchange of stolen property, $2,500 secured bond, March 19.

• Jeremy Craig Martin, 37, of 510 Melba Lane, Winston-Salem, was charged with burning certain buildings, misdemeanor breaking and entering, $10,000 secured bond, April 7.

• Jeffrey Lee Phillips, 32, of 8205 Harrow Road, High Point, was charged with possession of counterfeit instruments, $1,500 secured bond, April 15.

• Dante Lamonte Smith, 32, of 1515 N. Main Street, Salisbury, was charged with felony possession of a Schedule II controlled substance, misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia, $2,500 secured bond, May 20.

• Joseph Nelson Spainhour, 38, homeless of Thomasville, was charged with possession of methamphetamine, misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia, misdemeanor resisting a public officer, two counts of assaulting a public officer, $10,000 secured bond, March 17.

• Julie E. Thayer, 39, of 916 Culbreath Ave., Thomasville, was charged with felony possession of a Schedule II controlled substance, misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia, $2,500 secured bond, May 20.