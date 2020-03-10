This feature is sponsored by O‘Brien Service Company

Student Name: Ja-Kira Holmes

School: Holly Tree Elementary

Grade: 5th

Best subjects: Reading is my favorite because I can learn different things that happen in each story.

Worst subject: Math is not my favorite, but I continue to give my best each day.

Favorite quote or saying: Don’t have one.

What drives you crazy? My baby cousin because he cries all the time.

What makes you happy? I love getting new shoes, specifically boots.

Favorite book: Because of Winn Dixie

Favorite movie: Lion King (the new one)

Favorite color: Turquoise

Favorite food: Pepperoni pizza

What do you do for fun? I like to read a book.

Whom do you admire most, and why? I admire my mom because I love her and she takes care of me and my grandmother.

Educational goals: To take my time when I take tests and not rush.

Career goal: Help people who are experiencing homelessness by helping them to find a home.

For Betsy Foreman, science teacher, how does this student’s exemplary behavior illustrate the goals your school is pursuing? Ja-Kira is a hardworking student who gives her best each and every day. She uses her growth mindset strategies as she perseveres and shows grit in all classes. She is a role model for other students, is always kind and respectful to her peers and teachers and has a beautiful smile each and every day as she truly is a joyful person.

