Everard H. Smith will discuss the pivotal battles of Chickamauga and Chattanooga in the fall of 1863 at Wilmington’s Cape Fear Civil Round Table’s (CFCWRT) meeting. CFCWRT will meet on Thursday, March 12 at Harbor Church at 4853 Masonboro Loop Road, Wilmington.Doors open at 6:30 p.m. (enter at the rear of the church through the doors marked “Lighthouse East”). The program will begin at 7:15 p.m. Refreshments and a book raffle are offered. Guests are welcome to attend.

Smith, a native of Washington, D.C., received his B.A. from Yale and a Ph.D. in history from UNC Chapel Hill. He has been a resident of North Carolina for more than 45 years and has lived in Wilmington since 1991 when he joined the staff of UNCW. A highly acclaimed local speaker, Smith specializes in the history of the Civil War and World War II.

Earl H. Hess, author of “The Civil War in the West,” pronounced Chickamauga as “the greatest battle in the western theater” of the Civil War. In spite of the size of the forces involved and the great strategic value of the sites, the battles are relatively little known.

Why are the battles little known? For one thing, the topography of the battlefields is very complicated. William Glenn Robertson, retired from the staff of the U.S. Army Command and General Staff College at Fort Leavenworth, Kan., wrote that at Chickamauga “the woods limited maximum visibility to 150 yards … and made it almost impossible to control linear battle formations. Similarly, the terrain provided few fields of fire to the armies’ artillerymen.” Additionally, both commanders were ultimately relieved and come down to history as failures.

General Braxton Bragg, who would later preside over the fall of Wilmington in 1865, commanded the Confederate Army of Tennessee. Maneuvered out of Chattanooga and into nearby northwestern Georgia, he gathered reinforcements and struck the Union Army of the Cumberland commanded by Major General William S. Rosecrans.

The Battle of Chickamauga, October 18-20, 1863, resulted in more than 34,000 casualties to the two armies and saw the Union forces nearly destroyed. Yet a little more than a month later, a reinforced Union army now led by Major General Ulysses S. Grant, routed Bragg’s forces and pushed them back into north Georgia opening the road to Atlanta.

Bill Jayne is president of Cape Fear Civil War Round Table.

