ARRESTS

The following people were arrested on felony charges by law enforcement agencies in Davidson County, and, unless noted otherwise, were either placed in the Davidson County Detention Center or released from custody and are scheduled to appear in Lexington District Court on the date given:

• Karen Fergerson Jolly, 52, of 4856 Fairview Church Road, Trinity, was charged with felony possession of a Schedule II controlled substance, misdemeanor second degree trespass, misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia, misdemeanor disorderly conduct in public building, $5,000 secured bond, April 28.

• Samantha Rae Sasko, 23, of 616 Southbound St., was charged with two counts of breaking and entering of a motor vehicle, $1,000 secured bond, March 31.

• Eric Steven Scott, 49, of 158 Martin Ave., was charged with possession of methamphetamine, misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia, $2,000 secured bond, March 31.

• Casandra Viers, 30, of 1010 Lincoln Ave., was charged with possession of methamphetamine, misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia, misdemeanor resisting a public officer, $5,000 secured bond, April 28.

• Ajianna Kierra Williams, 20, of 812 Fairview Drive, was charged with felony possession of marijuana, possession of a Schedule I controlled substance, possession with the intent to sell or deliver marijuana, $10,000 secured bond, April 3.

• Cory Dakeydrick Williams, 26, of 208 Federal Street, was charged with possession of a firearm by a felon, breaking and entering, $10,000 secured bond, March 26.

LARCENIES

The following larcenies more than $1,000 were reported to the Davidson County Sheriff’s Office and the Lexington Police Department:

• An Chevrolet pickup truck valued at $2,000 was reported stolen between Feb. 16 and Feb. 26 from a residence on Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd.

• A wallet containing $2,000 in cash and other legal documents was reported stolen between 6:30 and 8 p.m. Thursday from a motor vehicle on Cotton Grove Road.