This feature is sponsored by O‘Brien Service Company

School: Cedar Grove Middle

Grade: 6

Best Subjects: ELA/Avid

Worst Subject: Math

Favorite Quote or Saying: You can do it.

What drives you crazy? No manners

What makes you happy? Family and friends

Favorite Book: Positively Izzy

Favorite Movie: Emoji Movie

Favorite Color: Blue

Favorite Food: Hershey’s bar

What do you do for fun? Going outside

Whom do you admire the most and why? Family/Jesus, because I love my family and Jesus so much.

Educational goals: To get A’s and B’s

Career goal: To be an architect

For Kim Harmon, teacher, how does this student’s exemplary behavior illustrate the goals your school is pursuing? Mya is a student who continuously strives to put forth her best in all her classes! She enjoys collaborating with her fellow classmates and is always willing to help those who are in need. Mya’s work is neat, orderly and complete.

To see all of this year‘s students of the week go to StarNewsOnline.com/students.