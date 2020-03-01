SOUTHPORT — The City of Southport Beautification Committee is partnering with Trinity United Methodist Church, the Southport Oak Island Interchurch Fellowship, and the Fellowship of Christian Athletes for the fourth annual City of Southport Day of Service. The event will be held Saturday, March 28.

Anyone interesting in volunteering can visit http://www.southportnc.org/southport-day-of-service or call 910-457-7927.

Volunteers will gather at 8 a.m. at Trinity United Methodist Church, 209 E. Nash St., for registration, group assignment, and breakfast.

Upon completion of projects, lunch will be offered to all helpers.