Mark your calendars for the return of Cape Fear Museum’s fundraising event of the year — Experience STEM-ILM 2.0 (science, technology, engineering, and mathematics). The event will be held 5:30-8 p.m. Thursday, March 12 at the museum, located at 814 Market St., Wilmington.

Experience STEM-ILM 2.0 is open to the community and is ideal for guests 18 years and older. Tickets for the event are $25 for nonmembers, $20 for museum members and can be purchased at https://www.capefearmuseum.com/programs/experience-stem-ilm-2-0/.

This night of science, fun, and giving is the perfect way to connect with local businesses and tech start-ups, as well as support the future of STEM education in the Cape Fear region.

If you or your organization are interested in sponsoring the event, contact the museum’s office 910-798-4372.

The event will feature experiences such as a video animation demonstration from nCino, Telemedicine and mindfulness presented by New Hanover Regional Medical Center’s Innovation Team, a competitive robot presented by Wired Wizards, an interactive art piece presented by Cape Fear Collective, demonstrations of the Audi e-tron and much more.

McKenzie Teter is an intern at Cape Fear Museum.