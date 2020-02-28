Calendar is published daily in The Dispatch. Email your submissions to calendar@the-dispatch.com. Submissions must be received no later than one week prior to your event to be included.

Friday, Feb. 28

5-7:30 p.m.: J. Smith Young YMCA Bowls of Love fundraiser with silent auction at the YMCA, 119 W. Third Ave., Lexington. Cost: $20, including handmade ceramic bowl, soup, salad and dessert. For tickets: Kelly@lexingtonymca.com or 336-249-2177.

6-8 p.m.: Night at the Museum at Davidson County Historical Museum, 2 S. Main St., Lexington, themed paleontology. Recommended $2 donation per child. Limited space. To register: facebook.com/dchmuseum/events, click “Night at the Museum” then “Reserve a Spot.”

Saturday, Feb. 29

7-10 a.m.: Country breakfast buffet at Central Wesleyan Church, 300 Hinkle St., Thomasville. Cost: Adults, $7; children 12 and under, $3. Info: 336-689-5285.

Sunday, March 1

Christmas flowers and decorations must be removed from Lexington city cemetery grave sites by today. Info: City of Lexington Public Grounds Department, 336-248-3905.

Deadline to purchase tickets for “Music from the Sixties” event at Tyro United Methodist Church, N.C. Highway 50, Lexington, on Saturday, March 7, at 6 p.m. Cost: $10. For tickets: 336-225-1718.

2-4 p.m.: "Gilead" book talk at Davidson County Library Annex, 602 S. Main St., Lexington. Free and open to the public. Info: 336-242-2040.