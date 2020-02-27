The Henderson County Board of Elections has changed two polling locations for the March 3 primary election.

Hoopers Creek Precinct has moved to Fletcher Elementary. Hendersonville-1 Precinct will still vote at Hendersonville High, but in a different area. The gym previously used for voting is closed for renovation, and voting has been moved to the auditorium.

One-stop early voting continues through this Saturday for the March 3 primary election.

Early voting is being held at the Board of Elections in Hendersonville, Etowah Library, Flat Rock Village Hall and Fletcher Town Hall.

Hours are 8 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. Thursday and Friday and 8 a.m. until 3 p.m. Saturday.

On primary election day, polls will be open from 6:30 a.m. until 7:30 p.m. There will be no voting at the Board of Elections office.

There are 35 polling sites and voters will go to their assigned precinct. For more information, call 828-697-4970.