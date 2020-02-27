Community members, law enforcement, public health workers and advocates gathered Wednesday morning at The Lamb’s Chapel for the AC HOPE Task Force’s Opioid Community Action Forum.

The forum sought to generate more action steps towards combating the opioid crisis in Alamance County, and increase involvement in the task force.

The three-hour breakfast included a stigma reducing exercise by Cardinal Innovations, a presentation from RHA Health Services and Alamance County EMS on the state of opioid misuse in the county, a panel discussion and breakout sessions.

State of the county

Sara Huffman with RHA Health Services said the county is seeing some positive trends, including a decrease in opioid prescriptions, increased naloxone distribution, more community involvement and new grant funding.

The AC HOPE Task Force formed in May 2018. It received a grant of $67,769 that allowed for the creation of the county Quick Response Team. This team of two is responsible for quickly reaching out to individuals who’ve overdosed, and providing them peer support and resource information. The Burlington Police Department and the Sheriff’s Office are alerting RHA of these incidents to connect residents with the QRT.

According to Huffman, 47 referrals were made from February to October 2019, with 21 of those individuals seeking treatment.

“In 2018, they were able to get 25 percent of the referrals into treatment. In 2019, they’ve gotten 47 percent of the referrals into treatment, so congratulations,” Huffman said.

Huffman also applauded the county for a decrease in opioid prescriptions.

“For the first time ever, we are seeing a decrease in opioids being dispensed in Alamance County and North Carolina,” Huffman said.

In 2017, 7.9 million opioids were dispensed in Alamance County. In 2019, 6.3 million were dispensed.

Ray Vipperman with EMS also highlighted the distribution of naloxone, saying all first responders now carry it, as well as the Health Department’s standing order to distribute it.

Panel discussion

After Huffman’s and Vipperman’s presentations, Elon University professor Prudence Layne moderated a panel discussion.

On the panel were Kelly Adams, program coordinator at Alamance Cares and a person in recovery, Randy Abbott, national volunteer coordinator for the SAFE Project and the parent of a child who died from an opioid overdose, Burlington Police Lt. Alan Balog, county Department of Social Services Director Adrian Daye, and county Health Department Director Stacie Saunders.

The panelists discussed their involvement in combating the opioid epidemic, what can be done better, and more.

Daye spoke first, noting the need for early intervention to treat childhood trauma and the effect opioid misuse has not only on individuals, but on families. Saunders voiced similar thoughts from a public health perspective.

“This isn’t just something that happens to one person; this is something that happens to a whole family. When it happens to a whole family, there is then another generation that is affected. Our approach is prevention and mitigation,” Saunders said.

Balog touched on holding those who distribute these drugs, particularly illegal opioids like heroin, accountable for the overdoses and deaths that result.

“As a first responder, we are there when that happens. We investigate those circumstances, and we do everything we can to hold the people that have provided poisonous drugs to someone who suffers from a substance misuse disorder accountable. That’s really our place, but we also find ourselves repeatedly in a position where we are looking for a more long-term solution,” he said.

Abbott and Adams both shared their lived experiences and commented on what is lacking in the response to opioid misuse.

“I want to applaud Burlington and Alamance County because they are, believe it or not, compared to a lot of communities, they are way above the curve. It’s not the norm, what is going on in Alamance County,” Abbott said. “But still, overdoses are up. Overdose deaths are down, which is great, but it’s 100 percent the result of more readily available Narcan [the brand name for naloxone] and more education in the community in harm reduction. That’s it.”

Adams urged the task force and the community to work toward increasing direct access to treatment and harm reduction resources, which she said would have helped her greatly as she worked toward recovery.

“When I think about some supports that I wish had been in place, from a very early age, it would have been nice if there was some kind of … mental health interventions for kids,” she said. “If I had gotten the mental help as a child that I got later as a teenager, I probably never would have used heroin in the first place.

“For me, it was very difficult to navigate how to actually get treatment,” she added. “It took me — and this is with private insurance — months and months to find a provider who could prescribe me and treat me with Suboxone. It took a really long time to get connected with good treatment. … A lot of people don’t even know where to start.”

Action steps

Forum attendees were later broken into three sessions focused on creating action steps to work on prevention, harm reduction and treatment resources. In each group a number of ideas were brought forth, which the task force will continue to develop.

In terms of prevention, some ideas shared were training school resources officers in crisis intervention for early intervention and referrals for treatment of childhood trauma, increasing awareness of dialing 211 to get connected with crisis intervention resources, and upping the presence of community liaisons and peer support services in areas that need it.

The harm reduction session discussed creating a universal overdose response protocol for law enforcement, creating a treatment diversion center — which has already started being discussed as part of law enforcement’s Stepping Up program — and increasing availability and distribution of Suboxone.

Suboxone availability was also a topic of discussion in the treatment and recovery session, as was the sharing of testimonies from individuals in recovery to raise community awareness of success stories and available resources.

AC HOPE Task Force members noted all the suggested action steps and will discuss them in later meetings.

A harm reduction and prevention joint meeting will be at 3:30 p.m. March 25 at Authoracare, and a treatment and recovery meeting will be at 3 p.m. March 16 at Cardinal Innovations, for those who want to get involved.

Community involvement

Burlington Assistant Police Chief Brian Long closed out the forum, commending the effort by so many people from so many backgrounds working together to address the opioid crisis.

“I’ve been working in government for 25 years, and I can’t remember an issue that brought this many people from cross-disciplinary work together at the same time. I think that this shows this county is committed to trying to have the best response that we possibly can to the crisis that’s at hand,” he said.

“Let’s not get trapped in what we do every day, and look at it from just the position in which we sit. Let’s be willing to put different shoes on from where other folks sit and look at attacking the problem from that perspective,” he added.

Elizabeth Pattman can be reached at (336) 506-3078, or at epattman@thetimesnews.com. Follow Elizabeth on Twitter: @EPattmanTN