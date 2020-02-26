ARRESTS

The following people were arrested on felony charges by law enforcement agencies in Davidson County, and, unless noted otherwise, were either placed in the Davidson County Detention Center or released from custody and are scheduled to appear in Lexington District Court on the date given:

• Brett Holland Prince, 27, of 91 West Seventh Ext., was charged with possession of methamphetamine, misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia, misdemeanor assault on a female, misdemeanor interference of emergency communication, misdemeanor communicating threats, no bond, March 19.

• Cory Derrick Williams, 26, of 208 Federal St., was charged with attempted breaking and entering, attempted larceny of motor vehicle, possession of burglary tools, misdemeanor resisting a public officer, three counts of misdemeanor contributing to the delinquency of a minor, $25,000 secured bond, March 24.

• Mickey Lee Brooks, 31, homeless of Lexington felony possession of Schedule I controlled substance, misdemeanor simple possession of a Schedule II controlled substance, misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia, $15,000 secured bond, March 24.

• De’shaun Ray’von Jordan, 25, of 112 Thurgood Ave., was charged with breaking and entering, larceny of a firearm, possession of stolen firearm, misdemeanor possession of marijuana paraphernalia, $20,000 secured bond, March 26.

• Danny Boyd Johnson, 53, of 288 Walnut Grove Road, was charged with possession of a Schedule II controlled substance, misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia, misdemeanor fictitious license, $5,000 secured bond, March 24.

• Steven Charles Sauer, 20, of 404 Northview Drive, was charged with possession of a Schedule II controlled substance, misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia, $5,000 secured bond, March 20.