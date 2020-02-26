Administration, staff and students at Churchland Elementary School launched an exciting fundraiser last week that is sure to be beneficial to the community and enjoyable for participants.

Taking part in the Boosterthon FunRun program, which includes a character program called #MINDSPARK Wild West that teaches students about problem-solving, the program aims to raise money for the school and PTO. Students have accepted monetary pledges and will complete a FunRun track on Thursday, running 30-35 laps. Funds raised will allow the school to continue to improve and provide students the very best available.

“We are working to replenish the PTO general fund,” said Principal Keri Lovell. “The money raised will be used to improve the campus and provide instructional support for students and teachers.”

While the FunRun takes place Thursday, we’re certain the school will be happy to accept donations at any time. I would encourage each of us with friends at the school to donate to the worthy cause.

I plan to have an update regarding the program in the next column.

Churchland Baptist events abound

If you’re looking for a fun evening out with your family, plan to attend Churchland Baptist Church’s movie night at 7 p.m. Friday. The movie will be “War Room” and free popcorn and drinks will be offered.

The Brotherhood group of the church will have breakfast at 8 a.m. Sunday in the Tony Barbee Scout Center. Youth Sunday will also be held that day.

A community meal will begin at 5:30 p.m. March 4 at the church. The meal will consist of lasagna, salad, bread and dessert. Mission kids, youth and Bible study will follow at 6:30 p.m.

Night of music planned

Union Chapel AME Zion Church and Tyro United Methodist Church have partnered together to host a legendary night of 1960s music at 6 p.m. March 7. The event will be held at Tyro United Methodist Church and musicians and soloists from both churches will unite together to make it a memorable evening.

Tickets are available for $10 from Union Chapel members Sharon Hargrave and George Washington Smith and from Linda Miller of Tyro. Miller can be contacted at (336) 247-0395 or (336) 853-9994.

Juniors presented program in 1930

An article from the March 6, 1930, edition of this publication tells of a program held by students of Churchland High School.

“On March the 5th the juniors of Churchland high school gave a program in chapel. First was the devotional exercise, then a violin solo by Floyd Young. Some of the members of the class imitated the teachers by characteristic features. It was well carried out. The teachers had a chance to see themselves as students see them.

Scripture to ponder

Have not I commanded thee? Be strong and of a good courage; be not afraid, neither be thou dismayed: for the Lord thy God is with thee whithersoever thou goest. —Joshua 1:9 KJV

To report news of Churchland, call Caleb Sink at ‪(336) 300-6125‬ or email at calebsink4@yahoo.com.