School: Waccamaw School

Grade: 8th

Best subjects: Science and ELA

Worst subject: Math

Favorite quote or saying: Galatians 2:20 - “It is no longer I who live, but Christ who lives in me.”

What drives you crazy? Not being old enough to save up for something I’d really like to buy (I do online art commissions but no one can buy with any real $ because I’m too young to have a PayPal.)

What makes you happy? Drawing/Animating

Favorite book: Wings Of Fire - The Lost Heir/Pax

Favorite movie: Zootopia

Favorite color: Blue (Teal, sort of)

Favorite food: Bacon and cheddar anything

What do you do for fun? Draw, animate, or read. They calm me down :)

Whom do you admire most, and why? Walt Disney, because he pretty much started up the 2D animation industry (for the most part), and his legacy has had a lasting impact on the animation industry in general (Especially with his remarkably memorable characters!).

Educational goals: I hope to go to a very good art college like SCAD or Ringling and get a bachelor’s degree in animation and maybe another degree in art

Career goal: Animating at Disney or DreamWorks Studio

For Margaret Zeng, science teacher, how does this student’s exemplary behavior illustrate the goals your school is pursuing? Shannon is an outstanding student that truly gives her all in every subject. She is an accomplished artist with her work being featured in local art shows/contests and she even designed the Science Olympiad t-shirts. With her intelligence, positivity, and artistic prowess, Shannon will reach her goals and wow the world.

