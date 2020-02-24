Duke Energy is getting ready to excavate all of the coal ash pits still open in North Carolina, but first the public has to weigh in on the plan.

At the beginning of 2020, the North Carolina Department of Environmental Quality and Duke Energy announced that an agreement was reached to safely close the ash basins by 2029. Under the agreement, seven of the basins will be excavated with ash moved to lined landfills, including two at the Allen Steam Station in Belmont, one at Belews Creek Steam Station in Belews Creek, one at Mayo Plant in Roxboro, one basin at the Roxboro Plant in Semora, and two at the Cliffside/Rogers Energy Complex in Mooresboro.

The next step to starting the closings is to see what the public has to say about it.

The next meeting is 6 p.m. Tuesday at Chase High School, 1603 Chase High Road, Forest City, to talk about the closure at the Cliffside/Rogers Energy Complex in Mooresboro.

“We have had six out of 10 meetings already with little turnout,” said Bill Norton with Duke Energy.

He sees this as a good indication that the proposed plan to excavate seven million tons of coal ash from the leaking, unlined basins to basins that are lined and capped has been well received by environmentalists and the public.

After the public input session, the energy giant will move on to increasing the size of their onsite landfill where they are currently storing dry ash still produced at the facility. Construction of the lined basins will finish in late 2021, then the coals ash in the water basins can be transferred to them, Norton said.

“We are hoping to be finished by 2028, before the N.C. DEQ’s imposed deadline,” he said.

Throughout the process Duke will continue to monitor surface and ground water for any contamination.

The estimated total cost to permanently close all ash basins in the Carolinas is now around $8- $9 billion, of which $2.5 billion has been spent through 2019, Norton said.

The bill will be footed by customers through slow increases to rates over time. Most of the remaining expenditures are expected to occur over the next 15-20 years.

“We are focused on keeping the cost as low as possible,” Norton said.

Joyce Orlando can be reached at 704-669-3341 or find her on Twitter @Star_J_Orlando.