Heavy rains a couple of weeks ago caused millions of gallons of sewage to over flow into waterways in Cleveland County.

The city of Shelby reported more than 1.5 million gallons of overflow, and the city of Kings Mountain reported 3.1 million gallons. Two other municipalities also reported overflows. The only way people would have known about any of this is if they looked at the classifieds in a newspaper or from state data. The environmental group Mountain True doesn’t think this is enough notification in this day and age.

“The public has the right to know about major pollution spills that impact our waterways as soon as possible, and through the technology the public uses today,” said Hartwell Carson, a riverkeeper with Mountain True. “The current state law, which only requires polluters to notify DEQ and send a press release or ad to a newspaper, leaves much of the public out of the loop.”

The N.C. Department of Environmental Quality recorded more than 31 known sewage overflows in Western North Carolina during the heavy rain from recent storms.

State law requires the owners of wastewater collection and treatment systems to notify the state department of spills more than 1,000 gallons into surface water as soon as possible, but no later than 24 hours after the spill. Such spills also require a press release to be sent within 24 hours to local news media.

Spills of 15,000 gallons or more must be reported to DEQ and published in the newspapers of counties impacted by the spill in the form of an advertisement within 10 days (NCGS 143-215.1C).

“That means river users can be exposed to major pollution problems for days before learning about spills in the paper,” Carson said.

Other types of pollution spills also have reporting requirements to DEQ, but very little notice to the general public.

According to Carson, this system poses several problems.

Mountain True is trying to change the way this is reported so that more people can access the information.

MountainTrue’s “I Love Rivers” campaign aims to confront pollution in WNC’s waterways through individual, regulatory and legislative actions.This includes calling for DEQ to update its spill notification system by routinely publishing spill data on social media and to an online database, as well as sending email and text alerts to interested parties.

Contact lists could be determined by an opt-in system for each watershed.

Carson encourages members of the public to go to mountaintrue.org to sign a petition calling for an updated spill notification system.

“An improved notification system would help ensure that this critical data gets to the people that most need to know when the river has elevated pollution levels,” he said.

Joyce Orlando can be reached at 704-669-3341 or find her on Twitter @Star_J_Orlando.