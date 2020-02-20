ARRESTS

The following people were arrested on felony charges by law enforcement agencies in Davidson County, and, unless noted otherwise, were either placed in the Davidson County Detention Center or released from custody and are scheduled to appear in Lexington District Court on the date given:

• Krystal Darlene Poole, 45, of 3235 W. Old Highway 64, Lot 15, was charged with possession with the intent to sell or deliver a Schedule II controlled substance, misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia, $5,000 secured bond, March 9.

• Adam Michael Sanders, 30, of 807 Bryan St., Thomasville, was charged with felony possession of a Schedule II controlled substance, misdemeanor resisting a public officer, $25,000 secured bond, March 25.

• James Allen Craver, 32, of 259 Brittany Lane, was charged with felony possession of a Schedule I controlled substance, misdemeanor simple possession of a Schedule IV controlled substance, misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia, $20,000 secured bond, March 11.

• Jennifer Ryan, 41, of 2601 Riverview Road, was charged with two counts of breaking and entering, two counts of larceny after breaking and entering, $10,000 secured bond, March 10.

• Allen James Gainey, III, 35, of 167 Gainey Circle, Holly Grove, was charged with possession of a weapon by a felon, misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia, misdemeanor carrying a concealed weapon, $15,000 secured bond, March 13.

• Ronnie Ray Faulkner, 39, of 139 Drum St., Asheboro, was charged with larceny all other, misdemeanor second degree trespass, $1,000 secured bond, Feb. 20.

• Cody Matthew Rominger, 24, of 38 Mill St., Unit 9, was charged with extortion, $10,000 secured bond, April 3.

LARCENIES

The following larcenies more than $1,000 were reported to the Davidson County Sheriff’s Office and the Lexington Police Department:

• Several wood pallets valued at $1,050 was reported stolen between Feb. 6 and Feb. 13 from a business on Dixon Street.

• Lawn equipment, auto parts and equipment valued at $1,410 was reported stolen between Jan. 25 and Feb. 15 from a building on Harrington Avenue.