Editor’s note: Candidates were sent the following questions by The Daily News in advance of the March 3 primary election. Incumbent Republicans Royce Bennett, Paul Buchanan, Robin Knapp and Jack Bright will be alongside newcomers Republicans William Argenbright, Walter Scott, Jonathan Delle and Barbara Garrett on the primary ballot. Democrats Aleccia Sutton, Patty Diaz, and Velvet Scoggin do not have a primary election but will be on the ballot Nov. 3. Delle did not submit a profile to be printed.

Name: Jack Bright

Address: 149 RIGGS RD. Hubert,NC

Email address: jackbright@embarqmail.com

Phone number: 910-577-7558

Office seeking: Onslow County Commissioner

Incumbent: Yes

Best way for voters to contact you: 910-577-7558

Why are you running?

Re-Election to continue the ongoing projects that are under way. Building Schools, Expanding drug and mental health treatment, funding public safety, keeping our waterways open, support cities and towns, working with school board for proper funding, building bike trails, support county employees and search for ways to reduce sending. We have built a strong relationship with Camp Lejeune and our veterans that have retired and made Onslow County Their Home. I would like to continue to build the relationships with all Local, State and Federal agencies. I'm a strong supporter of our farmers and the commercial fisherman that provide food for our nation and county.

If elected, what would you do to stay transparent as an elected official?

Continue to post my Home Phone Number 910-577-7558 as have always in the past. Continue to support freedom of the press and make sure that information is provided to all citizens when requested. All county business is public record and must be provided and posted in public locations.

How would you help to bring economic growth to Onslow County?

I talk to people and business always in and out of the county and invite them to look at our county to locate here and tell them about the opportunities here in Burton Park. Companies look at Schools, Health Care and Hospitals, Shopping opportunities and parks and recreation. We do our best to support all of the above. Continue to support the College and the Skills Center to train our young population into the workforce.

How do you plan to address Onslow County’s overcrowded school system?

We are in the process of building two elementary schools at this time. One in Sneads Ferry and one in the Catherine Lake area. We have 300 to 500 new students per year that adds to the 27,000 + current student population. Each School cost the tax payers $30,000,000 each. Until student growth tapers off we are still struggling to fine revenue to support the added growth. The above schools are funded at this time, but new schools are required in the near future with some required additions to some older schools.

What is the largest issue our community faces and how do you plan to address it?

Funding the schools, Public Safety and Substance Abuse. Funding shortfalls can be addressed by having the State allow an additional sales tax for Onslow County. This would be accompiished by having the citizens vote to approve the increase. A 1/4 penny added sales tax would generate 5.5 million dollars per year in revenue. This would be a voluntary tax and everyone pays and reduces the burden on property owners. An Example of the increase would be one additional penny for every four dollars spent. At some point this may be looked as a way to reduce the property tax. Most people consider this as the most fare way to tax. 80% of our budget is mandated with additional unfunded mandates continue to be passed down form state and the federal government.