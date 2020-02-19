If some were to ask you today, “what is the current condition of your lawn,?” you would probably say, “Wet!”

In many situations, a few more adjectives could be used to describe the situation; sloppy, muddy, squishy, etc. The reality is we are headed into late February with little or no lawn maintenance having been done to fescue lawns since November.

According to the N.C. State University fescue lawn maintenance calendar, the guidelines for the months of December through February are: mow to 3 inches and remove leaves and other debris, fertilize with 1 pound of actual nitrogen per 1,000 square feet in February, and apply broadleaf herbicides as necessary for control of chickweed, henbit, or other weeds.

All these task have been difficult to do, as it has been too wet to operate most equipment on the lawn without creating significant damage. No one likes ruts in the yard or the expense and time associated with the repair that must follow. Hopefully, most folks have been able to remove the leaves with hand operated equipment, keeping the grass exposed to sunlight, when it is not raining, allowing good air circulation.

Assuming that you were able to do a reasonable job of leaf removal on your fescue lawn, you may be able to come through this with a nice spring lawn. The first order of priority is to get the 1 pound of actual nitrogen per 1,000 square feet applied, but this needs to be done before March 15. If you wait until after the March 15 deadline, you have missed this window of opportunity. Your next opportunity to fertilize your fescue lawn will be in September.

The next step to consider is weed control. Many products are available that combine fertilizer and herbicides into one application. This can be a quick and simple way to accomplish 2 things at one time. The word of caution is once again March 15.

If you have a combination product, that will control weeds and provide fertilizer, the fertilizer must be applied by or prior to the March 15 deadline. If you miss this deadline, and weeds are an issue, please consult the Cooperative Extension Service to discuss selective herbicides that may work for you.

Notice that mowing at 3 inches was not in the priority list. The damage you could create operating a heavy lawnmower on a saturated lawn would greatly outweigh the benefits of mowing. Keeping the leaves removed, applying fertilizer before the March 15 deadline, and timely addressing weeds, especially if you are using a herbicide/fertilizer combination product, would be the priorities give the extreme wet winter we are experiencing.

If you would like to reference the N.C. State University Fescue Lawn maintenance calendar it can be found at: https://content.ces.ncsu.edu/tall-fescue-lawn-maintenance-calendar. Maintenance calendars for warm season grasses such as Bermuda or Zoysia grass are also available through NC State University.

For assistance, please contact the Davidson County Cooperative Extension at (336) 242-2080.

Troy E. Coggins is the Davidson County Cooperative Extension director.