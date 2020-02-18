This feature is sponsored by O‘Brien Service Company
School: Burgaw Elementary
Grade: 3rd
Best subjects: Math
Worst subject: Nothing really
Favorite quote or saying: N/A
What drives you crazy? When people talk really loud in my ear
What makes you happy? My teddy bear
Favorite book: The True Story of the Three Little Pigs
Favorite movie: The Polar Express
Favorite color: Black
Favorite food: My mom’s tamales
What do you do for fun? Play outside with my sisters
Whom do you admire most, and why? My parents because they can actually take care of four kids!
Educational goals: Get better at division, graduate high school and go to Pender Early College
Career goal: I want to be a teacher because it’s actually really fun to teach other kids what you already know or be able to teach them something new!
For Bailey Umbaugh, teacher, how does this student’s exemplary behavior illustrate the goals your school is pursuing? Merari is studious and kind. She comes to school each day prepared for a challenge and takes responsibility for her own learning. She spreads kindness in our classroom by offering compliments, encouragement, and even the occasional joke.
To see all of this year‘s students of the week go to StarNewsOnline.com/students.